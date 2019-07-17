Agencies

BANGLADESH

Train strikes wedding party

At least 10 people were killed in a northwestern town after a train hit a wedding party van at an unguarded crossing, officials said on Monday. The Dhaka-bound train hit the van in Ullahpara, about 145km from the capital, as 14 people were returning home from a wedding ceremony, local Police Chief Koushik Ahmed said. The crash occurred as the van crossed without noticing the approaching train, leaving eight people dead, including the bride and groom. “Another two died in the hospital and the rest were injured,” he said.

AFGHANISTAN

Threats shut radio station

The head of a local radio station in eastern Ghazni Province said that it was forced to shut down after repeated threats from the area’s Taliban commander. Ramez Azimi, director of the Samaa station in the city of Ghazni, said that he received telephone calls as well as written warnings purportedly from the Taliban commander. Azimi said that the Taliban, who control several districts in the province, threatened them because three of the station’s 16 employees are women. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that the insurgents had threatened the station.

JAPAN

Cybersecurity lifts fund 37%

One of the country’s best-performing funds this year invests in upcoming US technology stocks at the forefront of fighting cybercrime. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management’s Cybersecurity Fund has returned 37 percent this year, beating almost all peers, after shares of top picks surged. The fund invests in everything from online identity-management firms to cloud-based security providers. “It’s been a real big hit,” company senior fund manager Ting Li said. “It’s an investment theme with the potential for very high returns.”

TURKEY

EU rebuke on Cyprus panned

EU decisions to curb contacts and funding for the country over its drilling for gas and oil off Cyprus would not affect its determination to continue energy activities in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that the EU’s failure to mention Turkish Cypriots in its decisions, taken on Monday, “showed how biased and partisan the EU is on the subject of Cyprus.” The EU suspended negotiations on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement and agreed not to hold the Association Council and further meetings of high-level dialogues for the time being. The government does not recognize Cyprus as a state and claims 44 percent of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone as its own, according to Cyprus government officials.

SUDAN

Scores decry civilian’s death

Scores of demonstrators yesterday night took to the streets in a Khartoum district to protest the killing of a civilian allegedly by paramilitary forces the previous day. Riot police looked on as a crowd waved national flags and chanted revolutionary slogans in the capital’s eastern district of Burri, a hotbed of protests since demonstrations first erupted in December, witnesses said. The civilian was killed in unrest when residents gathered in el-Souk to demand that members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces leave the town, according to residents and doctors close to the protest movement. The paramilitaries allegedly opened fired at the demonstrators.

GERMANY

Cocoa truck catches fire

A busy stretch of highway had to be shut down after a truck carrying 17 tonnes of cocoa caught fire, authorities said on Monday. The fire started when the truck was on the A14 autobahn near the town of Grabow, between Berlin and Hamburg, police said. The driver escaped unharmed, but all of the cocoa was destroyed in the flames, they said. The northbound lanes of the A14 were temporarily shut down, but photographs from the scene indicate hot chocolate did not spill onto the autobahn.