Impending ICE raids spark anxiety across US

The Guardian, NEW YORK

Immigration raids conducted by US President Donald Trump’s administration were expected yesterday in major US cities, a prospect that has sparked vigils, protests, condemnation and fear.

The raids were expected to target about 2,000 migrants in the US illegally, but the prospect has rippled terror through broad swaths of migrant communities.

Vigils were held on Friday from Los Angeles to as far afield as Berlin, Germany, as a broad coalition of progressive groups condemned the raids.

“This administration’s deliberate terrorizing of immigrant families and communities grows worse every day,” Mary Bauer, deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project, said. “The continued mistreatment of children held in detention facilities, the attacks on our asylum system, and the assaults on immigrant communities through threatened raids show that this administration’s priority is terrorizing communities and not solving our nation’s immigration problems.”

Undocumented migrants described to the to buy groceries, in anticipation of locking themselves indoors. Businesses that rely on migrant labor reported employees staying home from work.

The planned law enforcement actions come on the heels of congressional testimony about “horrifying” conditions inside migrant detention facilities at the southern border, which have been described as overcrowded, filthy and under-resourced.

Twenty-four immigrants have died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody during the Trump administration.

In Chicago on Saturday, about 5,000 protesters marched against Trump’s immigration policies, belting chants critical of the president and ICE. Police said the protest was peaceful and there were no arrests.

Chicago is a target city.

Demonstrations were held in other cities including Phoenix, which was not expected to be among the cities raided.