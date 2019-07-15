FEATURE: The spirit of rebellion spreads across Hong Kong

The Observer, HONG KONG

An old Chinese idiom has become the key catchphrase of Hong Kong’s social discourse in the past few days. Pien dei hoi fa (“Flowers blooming everywhere,” 地開花) is the term being used to describe the emergence of local protests and so-called Lennon walls, colorful collages of sticky labels with political messages that are popping up in local communities all over Hong Kong.

Millions in the former British colony have flocked to the streets in several mass protests over the past month to fight against a proposed law that would allow individuals to be extradited to stand trial in China’s opaque courts.

Now, feeling emboldened by the solidarity and big turnout at recent protests, which have made headlines across the world, Hong Kongers are riding on the wave of their success to speak up on a range of issues, which are generally related to their discontent with the encroachment of China into Hong Kong.

Over the past weeks, there have already been many smaller-scale rallies on the sidelines of the main protests, among them a couple of mothers’ rallies urging the authorities to listen to young people and numerous open-air Christian gatherings urging peace.

However, many more, with different themes, are in the pipeline: There are at least five planned protests or rallies over the coming week and nine until the end of the month, and lists of these are going viral on social media.

On Saturday, thousands of people turned out for a Reclaim Sheung Shui protest in a town near the Chinese border, a show of anger against so-called parallel traders who snap up goods ranging from foreign-made baby formula to cosmetics and medicines and resell them in China.

There is to be an elderly people’s march to support the young on Wednesday and a rally against pro-Beijing media in the next few weeks.

Such frequent protests are rare in Hong Kong, where people are known for their stoical work ethic in a territory that has some of the highest property prices in the world and little social welfare provision.

Many interviewed by the Observer in the Sheung Shui protest said the millions-strong anti-extradition protests last month had become a lightning rod for them.

Many have been accumulating pent-up anger against the government for policies they felt they had endured long enough.

These have ranged from expensive infrastructure projects aimed at stepping up the integration of China and Hong Kong to planned legislation on the Chinese national flag and anthem to punish those who show disrespect.

However, there are less political, local issues as well.

“Restore Sheung Shui to its former glory,” “Restore our serenity” and “Kick out parallel traders” shouted many in the march attended by thousands.

They said they resented the government having turned a blind eye to the border town being overrun with parallel traders for more than a decade.

They accused them of filling the streets with cardboard boxes of commodities and leaving behind piles of garbage, while neighborhood shops were squeezed out of business due to high rents and replaced by shops selling goods popular with Chinese tourists and traders.

“The anti-extradition protests have heightened our awareness over community issues. Instead of waiting for the government to do something, we may as well take it in our own hands,” said Vincent Yeung, a man in his 20s.