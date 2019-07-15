Sudanese throng streets seeking justice for deaths

AP, KHARTOUM

Tens of thousands of Sudanese on Saturday flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and other cities to mark the 40th day since the deadly dispersal of a protest sit-in, and a protest leader said a planned a meeting with the country’s ruling generals to sign a power-sharing deal was postponed until yesterday.

The “Justice First” marches were called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which has been spearheading the protests since December last year.

Those demonstrations led to the military’s ouster of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in April.

The marches mark 40 days since the dispersal of the pro-democracy protesters’ sit-in in outside military headquarters in Khartoum on June 3.

Protest organizers said security forces killed at least 128 people during the dispersal and subsequent crackdown.

However, authorities put the death toll at 61, including three security force members.

Protesters have called for a “transparent and fair” investigation into the deaths.

“The military council should be held accountable [for] the massacre,” protester Samer Hussein said.

Footage and photographs posted by the association showed thousands of people demonstrating in the capital and its sister city of Omdurman.

There were protests in other places, including the Red Sea city of Port Sudan and the eastern province of Kassala.

Protesters were seen waving Sudanese flags and posters that read: “Freedom, peace and justice” and “Civilian [authority] is the people’s choice.”

The marches came just more than a week after massive demonstrations on June 30, when tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets in the biggest show of numbers in the uprising.

At least 11 people were killed in clashes with security forces, protest organizers said.

Saturday’s marches also put pressure on the ruling military council as it and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC), which represents the protesters, planned to meet to sign a power-sharing agreement.

African Union envoy Mohammed el-Hassan Labat originally said that a meeting would take place Saturday night.

However, association spokesman Ahmed Rabei later said the protest movement called for the talks to be postponed until yesterday “for more consultations” within the FDFC on the deal.

However, the state-run SUNA news agency reported that both sides would meet late on Saturday.