US House votes to curb Trump power for war with Iran

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US House of Representatives on Friday voted to restrict US President Donald Trump’s ability to attack Iran, voicing fear that his hawkish policies are pushing toward a needless war.

The Democratic-led House approved an amendment on a broad defense bill that would prohibit funding for military operations against Iran unless they are in self-defense or explicitly approved by the US Congress.

However, a similar measure failed in the US Senate, where Republicans hold the majority. The two chambers will have to negotiate over the language as they finalize the defense bill.

US Representative Ro Khanna, the Democrat who led the amendment, said that the measure showed that the US was fed up with war.

“Frankly, what it will prevent is what this president promised to the American people not to do — to get into another endless, costly war in the Middle East,” Khanna said on the House floor.

Trump, who walked out of a nuclear accord with Iran and instead slapped sweeping sanctions, last month authorized a strike on the Islamic Republic after it shot down a US spy drone — but called it off at the last minute.

Trump has said that he believes he has the legal right to attack Iran.

US administrations have used an authorization of force passed by Congress after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to justify a slew of operations around the world.

Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, called the amendment “reckless,” saying that the military should not be held up by a potentially lengthy legislative process.

“This will tie our military’s hands at a perilous time. We need Iran and its terrorist proxies to think twice before they attack Americans, our friends or our interests,” he said.

However, 27 Republicans plus Republican-turned-independent Justin Amash joined the overwhelming majority of Democrats in backing the amendment.

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican who cosponsored the amendment with Khanna, accused his colleagues of not leveling with US troops on why they could be sent to die.

“My war-hungry colleagues — some of whom have already suggested that we invade Venezuela, North Korea and probably a few other countries before lunchtime tomorrow — if they’re so certain of their case against Iran, let them bring their authorization to use military force against Iran to this very floor,” he said.