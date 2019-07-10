Acosta should quit: Democrats

The Guardian

US Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta is facing renewed calls for his resignation over the lenient 2008 plea deal he cut with Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire financier who on Monday was charged with operating a sex trafficking ring involving girls as young as 14.

Acosta is coming under a blizzard of calls from senior Democrats to step down or face fresh congressional scrutiny over the unusual deal he struck with Epstein while serving as Miami’s top federal prosecutor 11 years ago.

Epstein, 66, pleaded not guilty on Monday in a New York City court to one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and a second of sex trafficking underage females.

The unsealed indictment accused Epstein of operating a “network enabling him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.”

Epstein was alleged to have employed previous victims to recruit new targets of his crimes.

US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz is one of the lawmakers leading the push for Acosta to quit.

In an interview with the Guardian she renewed her call for his resignation, accusing him of having allowed Epstein to evade all accountability for his sex crimes.

Wasserman Schultz, who earlier this year joined fellow Democratic lawmakers in pressing for an official government investigation into Acosta’s role in the handling of the Epstein case, pointed out that, as labor secretary, Acosta is responsible for child labor laws and human trafficking.

“A big part of his job is protecting workers and children from exploitation, yet he has demonstrated that he has utter disregard for victims and instead his priority is to protect sexual predators,” she said.

She said that if Acosta survived the current storm, pressure was already building within the congressional oversight committee on which she sits to call the labor secretary for questioning.

“There is strong interest among my colleagues to pursue this, it is absolutely time for us to take the next steps on holding Acosta accountable,” she said.

“Acosta must go. He handed a sweetheart deal to a serial sexual predator,” US Senator Tim Kaine said bluntly on Twitter.

Kaine grilled the then-federal prosecutor during his US Senate confirmation hearing in March 2017. After Acosta was confirmed by 52 Republicans and eight Democrats, Kaine said one of the main reasons he voted against the confirmation was the nominee’s record on the Epstein case.

As the federal prosecutor leading the case in 2008, Acosta oversaw a plea deal in which Epstein was granted a highly unusual non-prosecution agreement that shielded him from all federal criminal charges relating to his more than 30 incidents of potential abuse of underage girls.

Under the deal, the FBI probe that had already culminated in a 53-page draft indictment was shut down in favor of Epstein pleading guilty to two lesser state charges that controversially labeled his victims as prostitutes.

Immunity was also granted to Epstein’s “potential coconspirators,” though it did not identify individuals.

Epstein ended up serving just 13 months in jail with the ability to leave the prison every day to attend his luxury business premises.

How Acosta, 50, emerges from the furor is likely to depend heavily on the view taken by US President Donald Trump and his inner circle of aides.

A former White House adviser told Politico that “the next 72 hours are critical.”