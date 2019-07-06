Agencies

GREECE

New fires force evacuations

Two new brushfires have broken out, forcing the overnight evacuation of four villages on the island of Evia, authorities said yesterday. The new blazes came several hours after a major blaze led to the mobilization of more than 100 firefighters and the evacuation of another village. The island’s fire department said that the two new fires broke out simultaneously shortly before midnight on Thursday. Firefighters managed to limit the spread of the initial blaze, but it continued to burn. A total of 255 firefighters, four water bombers and three helicopters, along with 100 ground vehicles and earth-moving machinery, were battling the three fires.

POLAND

Tax break for young passed

Lawmakers have approved a measure that would exonerate most workers younger than 26 from income taxes as the government seeks to stem the flow of young people to other EU nations in search of better-paying jobs. The Sejm approved the measure introduced by the ruling conservatives in a vote late on Thursday by an overwhelming majority. The bill would exonerate workers younger than 26 from the 18 percent personal income tax for those whose gross earnings do not surpass 85,500 zlotys (US$22,696) per year. That level is higher than the nation’s average income, estimated to be about 60,000 zlotys per year before tax. The approval of the measure by the Senate and its signature by the president is widely expected. About 2 million people could benefit from the measure, said supporters of the legislation, which should enter into force from Aug. 1. The nation has long been hemorrhaging skilled workers to other EU states where they can find better-paying jobs, posing both a long-term demographic risk and a short-term problem to find enough workers to continue a streak of economic growth since the fall of communism in 1989. The measure was one of the campaign promises made by the ruling Law and Justice party ahead of the European parliamentary elections in May and legislative elections scheduled for later this year.

UNITED STATES

City blocks off skate ramp

A homemade skate ramp made in part from ashes of a man shot and killed at an Albuquerque, New Mexico, skate park is now blocked off. KOAT-TV reported that the city government this week temporarily blocked off access to the memorial, because it was built without permission from officials. Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon said that nothing may be constructed on city property without prior authorization. City officials have said that they want to assess the ramp for safety and structural integrity. Cody Raver was shot and killed at Los Altos skate park in April. His friends built the ramp at the skate park in his honor and mixed some of his ashes in with the cement.