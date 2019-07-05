Agencies

CHINA

Tornado kills six, hurts 190

A tornado blew through a northeast city, damaging factories and buildings, killing six people and injuring another 190, state media reported yesterday. The tornado hit Kaiyuan, a county-level city in Liaoning Province, late on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said in a brief online statement. Footage from state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) showed a stretch of collapsed low-rise buildings where firefighters were working through the debris. The tornado damaged factories and equipment in an industrial park, CCTV said, adding that more than 210 people have been rescued and another 1,600 were evacuated. Power was to be restored to homes sometime yesterday, while businesses would regain power in the next three days, CCTV said.

HONDURAS

Dozens dead after boat sinks

At least 27 people died and nine were missing on Wednesday when their fishing boat sank off the Caribbean coast, the military said. Armed forces spokesman Jose Meza said that 55 people survived when the vessel sank off the remote coastal La Mosquitia region. Ninety-one people were aboard the boat, the 70-tonne Wallie, when it set sail from Cabo Gracias a Dios — on the easternmost point bordering Nicaragua — after a seasonal ban on lobster fishing was lifted. The boat sank near Cayo Gorda, a tiny island just northeast of their point of departure. The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear. The bodies and the survivors would be taken to Puerto Lempira, Meza said. Hours before the Wallie sank, an overloaded fishing boat in the same area went under. Meza said that 49 people were rescued from that boat, the Miss Francely, which had a capacity to carry 31 people. The captain of the Wallie sent out a distress call just before dying, local media reported.

JAPAN

Whale meat prices skyrocket

Chunks of meat from the first whales caught since the resumption of commercial whaling this week have fetched “celebration prices” at auction. The meat yesterday sold for up to ￥15,000 (US$139) per kilogram, several times higher than the prices paid for Antarctic minkes. The meat came from two minkes caught off the northern city of Kushiro on Monday, when commercial whaling resumed after 31 years. During those years, research hunts were conducted in the Antarctic that conservations criticized as a cover for banned commercial hunts. Tokyo on Sunday left the International Whaling Commission and has promised that whalers would stay within its 200 nautical mile (370.4km) exclusive economic zone. Whale meat sellers celebrated the good start, but expressed uncertainty about the future of their business amid slim demand.

UNITED KINGDOM

Authorities detain oil tanker

Royal Marines and officials in Gibraltar have detained a supertanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria, in breach of EU sanctions, Gibraltar’s government said. In a statement, the government said that it had reasonable grounds to believe that the Grace 1 was carrying its shipment of crude oil to a refinery in Baniyas, Syria. “That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria,” Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said. “With my consent, our port and law enforcement agencies sought the assistance of the Royal Marines in carrying out this operation.” The government on Wednesday published regulations to enforce the sanctions against the vessel and its cargo.