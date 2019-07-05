Japan campaigning begins, Abe’s reform goals at stake

Reuters, TOKYO

Campaigning yesterday began for Japan’s July 21 upper house election, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling bloc expected to keep a majority, but perhaps with fewer seats, clouding hopes of achieving his goal of revising the nation’s pacifist constitution.

Abe, who took office in December 2012 pledging to restart the economy and bolster defense, is pushing his Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition as the best bet for political stability and highlighting his diplomatic expertise, including warm personal ties with US President Donald Trump.

Abe is also highlighting his call to revise the post-war constitution to further legitimize the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF).

“We have pledged in our party platform to inscribe the SDF in the constitution,” Kyodo news agency quoted Abe as saying in his first campaign speech in northeastern Fukushima Prefecture.

Opposition parties are focusing on what they call a threat to voter finances, including a potential hit on spending from a rise in October last year in the sales tax to 10 percent and strains in the public pension system in the shrinking, fast-aging population.

Media surveys have shown the party running well ahead of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party and others in the fragmented opposition camp, but with some tight races.

Upper house elections are held every three years for half the chamber’s seats and members’ terms run six years. Reforms last year would take to 245 the number of upper house seats, from 242, and 124 are to be contested in this round.

Abe has said the goal is for his party and its smaller coalition partner, the Komeito, to keep a majority of total seats, so the two parties only need to win 53 seats to add to the 70 they have that are not being contested.

Other party executives have said that the ruling bloc should aim to win a majority, or 63, of the seats up for grabs.

Winning a two-thirds majority needed for constitutional revision would be tough, as the ruling bloc and like-minded allies would need to take 86 of the seats up for grabs, the Yomiuri Shimbun said.

Abe has acknowledged that he is still haunted by his party’s crushing defeat in a 2007 upper house poll that triggered his resignation two months later, ending a rocky one-year term as prime minister.

Abe has led his party to victory in five national elections since returning as party leader in 2012, and is on track to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister if he remains in office until November.

However, the victories have been aided by a fragmented opposition and low voter turnout, a pattern that could be repeated.