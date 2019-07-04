Agencies

CHINA

Tourist spying app decried

Border police are secretly installing surveillance apps on the smartphones of visitors and downloading personal information as part of the government’s intensive scrutiny of the remote Xinjiang region, a Guardian probe revealed. The investigation found that border guards were taking the phones of travelers and installing an app that extracts e-mails, texts and contacts, as well as information about the handset itself. Tourists said that they had not been warned by authorities in advance, told about what the software was looking for, or made aware that their data was being taken.

PHILIPPINES

Bad food ruins Imelda bash

Chaos yesterday erupted at the 90th birthday party of former first lady Imelda Marcos when more than 130 friends and supporters were rushed to Manila hospitals with suspected food poisoning. Emergency rooms in the Pasig area were inundated with patients vomiting and suffering diarrhea and dizziness, staff said. The Philippine Red Cross and a local community official said at least 137 people had been sent to hospital during the party at an indoor sports arena. Marcos was not affected, radio station DWIZ quoted her chief of staff as saying.

CHINA

Water poured on Baidu CEO

A man yesterday burst on to a stage and poured water over the head of Baidu CEO Robin Li (李彥宏) as the founder of the dominant search engine spoke at a company-sponsored event on artificial intelligence (AI). Highly visible public acts of defiance are relatively rare in the nation’s big cities, where security measures can be tight and celebrities like Li generally travel with a pack of security. Li was telling the crowd about Baidu’s autonomous vehicle development as he opened the two-day tech conference, when the man sauntered up on stage and dumped a bottle of water on his head. “What’s your problem?” Li said in English to the individual as he walked off stage.

INDIA

Dead climbers retrieved

Rescuers yesterday brought down the bodies of four out of eight climbers killed in an avalanche almost six weeks ago on the country’s second-highest mountain. The four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian went missing in the last week of May trying to summit a virgin peak on Nanda Devi in the Himalayas. After a lengthy and dangerous operation by elite Indian mountaineers the bodies of seven of the climbers were found roped together at 6,500m. The eighth was not found. “We will complete the legal process of identification and postmortem and keep the bodies in a morgue,” local official Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

TURKEY

Uighurs happy: Erdogan

Chinese state media have said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that ethnic minorities live happily in Xinjiang. Erdogan met Xi at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Tuesday, four months after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the treatment of mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking Uighurs “a great embarrassment for humanity.” However, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday: “Turkey stays committed to the one-China policy, Erdogan said, stressing that residents of various ethnicities living happily in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region thanks to China’s prosperity is a hard fact.”

FRANCE

Paris to ban tourist buses

Paris aims to ban tourist buses from the city center to spur visitors to walk, cycle or take public transport, tackling complaints about nuisances caused by mass tourism, Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said. Gregoire told Le Parisien newspaper that the situation in Paris was not as bad as in tourist-swamped Venice or Barcelona, but Parisians were concerned about the influx of tourist buses. “We no longer want the total anarchy of tourist buses in Paris... Buses are no longer welcome in the very heart of the city,” Gregoire said. Last year, tourist arrivals in Paris and the Ile-de-France region around it set a record of 50 million people, up from 48 million in 2017.