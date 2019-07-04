Malaysian rapper Bunga shows stardom can come to a woman wearing a ‘hijab’

AP

One of the few Malaysian female rappers, Bunga said that she at first did not consider a career in music.

“My initial dream was to be a politician or a lawyer,” the 19-year old rapper told reporters before her first performance in Singapore for last weekend’s Pesta Raya arts festival.

Her success has her changing her tune.

Bunga, whose real name is Noor Ayu Fatini Mohd Bakhari, is one of the only known rappers who wears a hijab and baju kurung, a traditional Malay dress, at her performances.

Selfies on her Instagram account show her wearing various shades of hijab, but she did not start that way.

From Perak, the fourth-largest state in Malaysia, she became popular after a video of her performing in baju kurung in a local rap competition went viral in November.

“When I reached the venue, I was wearing regular clothes,” Bunga said.

However, even though she was the only female at the event, she did not stand out.

“At the very last minute, I bought myself a baju kurung at the venue itself,” she said.

Bunga raps about her own personal life, her experiences of being bullied, facing love and working at a gadget shop.

She also gives advice to girls through her rap. She steers clear of obscenity and racism.

“[Being a female rapper] doesn’t mean I have to act like boys or talk about gangsters,” Bunga said.

Rapping in traditional garments comes with its own challenges.

“We can’t jump around so much wearing baju kurung,” Bunga said.

Another challenge is facing criticism.

Bunga said she has been criticized for “bringing down the image of women” by rapping in a hijab.

Bunga said she is “living proof” that women can make it in a male-dominated rap.

“I’ve realized that there are more hijabis who want to rap,” Bunga said. “I think that’s a good thing because you shouldn’t worry about what others say.”