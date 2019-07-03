Agencies

CHINA

Meet Kim halfway: Xi

President Xi Jinping (習近平) urged US President Donald Trump to “show flexibility” toward North Korea, including the “timely” easing of sanctions, at the G20 summit last week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said yesterday. Xi “pushed for the US to show flexibility and meet the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] halfway, including the timely easing of sanctions against the DPRK and finding a solution to each other’s concerns through dialogue,” Wang told reporters.

JAPAN

Curbs respect free trade

The government has defended its decision to impose export restrictions on South Korea, citing national security concerns and its obligation as part of the international community to keep tabs on sensitive technology transferrable for military uses. The step does not violate free-trade principles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said yesterday. Tokyo on Monday said that exports related to microchips, such as fluorinated polyimides used for displays, must apply for approval for each contract beginning tomorrow.

SAUDI ARABIA

Yemeni rebels attack airport

A Yemeni rebel attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia yesterday wounded nine civilians, a Riyadh-led coalition said, the latest in a series of strikes on the site. “The terrorist attack on Abha International Airport ... led to the injury of nine civilians, including eight Saudi citizens and one carrying an Indian passport,” the military coalition said in a statement.

AFGHANISTAN

Peace talks team up rivals

Rival Afghans are to meet on Sunday in Qatar, officials said, in a fresh attempt to make political headway as the US seeks a peace deal with the Taliban within three months. US President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast Monday that he wants to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, but will leave a strong intelligence presence there to counter what he termed the “Harvard of terrorists.” Germany, a key player in international support for the post-Taliban government, and Qatar, which maintains contacts with the militants, said that they jointly extended invitations for a dialogue in Doha on Sunday and Monday. The Afghans “will participate only in their personal capacity and on an equal footing,” German Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel said in a statement released on Monday by the US. “An essential component of any process leading to this objective will be direct engagement between Afghans,” he said.

ANTARCTICA

Sea ice at 40-year low: study

After mysteriously expanding for decades, the region’s sea ice cover melted by an area four times greater than France in just a few years and now stands at a record low, according to a study published on Monday. Scientists already knew that Antarctica was thawing at an increasing rate, like the Arctic, because of accelerating discharge from glaciers, the rivers of ice that push up slowly against the shore. From 1979 to 2014, they observed a phenomenon that was both intriguing and reassuring: The sea ice cover was expanding. However, from 2014 to 2017, “the Antarctic lost almost as much as the Arctic” over almost 40 years, NASA climatologist Claire Parkinson said. “It went from its 40-year high in 2014, all the way down in 2017 to its 40-year low,” said Parkinson, whose findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.