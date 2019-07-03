Philippine landlords win in Chinese gaming boom

Reuters, MANILA

Tessie, her husband and their adult son have vacated their home of 37 years in a Manila suburb to make way for some unfamiliar tenants: 20 Chinese nationals.

It was not an easy decision to rent out their five-bedroom home, but for 140,000 pesos (US$2,740) a month in rent — nearly three times the norm in their middle-class neighborhood — it was an offer too good to refuse, Tessie said.

She declined to be identified by her full name.

Like Tessie, many Philippine landlords are laying out welcome mats for the surging number of Chinese coming to Manila to work in online gaming companies that take sports and casino bets, undeterred by simmering anti-China sentiment and a common perception that Chinese are taking Filipinos’ jobs.

“I was afraid at first, because I heard so many bad things about Chinese tenants, but I was convinced later on when my friends told me they were doing the same,” Tessie said.

“It’s benefiting people like me who need to earn,” the 63-year-old housewife said.

Her home is close to a two-tower office building where five of the nine floors are used by Chinese gaming firms.

A Chinese restaurant and Chinese tea shop downstairs do brisk trade.

Such arrangements are now commonplace across the business hubs of Manila, where Chinese gaming firms are capitalizing on the Philippines’ liberal gaming environment and an insatiable appetite for gambling in China, which forbids all types of betting.

The influx started in 2016, coinciding with the rise of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who since coming into power has pursued warmer ties with China, and the gaming regulator’s move to license these Internet gambling operators.

The number of Chinese work permit holders nearly quadrupled in two years to 109,222 last year, government data showed, making China the biggest source of expatriate workers in the Philippines.

In comparison, there were 4,477 work permit holders from Japan and 622 from the US last year.

The arrival of Philippine offshore gaming operators, better known as POGOs, has become a major boon for the property market just as it was getting crimped by a slowdown in the country’s US$24 billion outsourcing sector.

“POGOs came in and saved the office market,” Colliers International Philippines director Dom Fredrick Andaya said. “We would have had double-digit percentage vacancy rates by 2017 if POGOs did not come.”

Philippine gaming regulators have so far licensed 56 POGOs from 35 in 2016.

They have also accredited 204 gaming support providers that market their products and render customer service to players abroad, among other services.

Reuters requested comment from at least two POGOs whose contact details were available online, but they did not respond. Reuters also visited at least one gaming tenant in a building in the main Makati business district, but was denied entry.

POGOs would likely take up 1 million square meters of office space in Manila by year-end, nearly 12 times more than in the last quarter of 2016, Andaya said.

Office rents in the Manila Bay area, which has the highest concentration of POGOs, have risen as much as 150 percent over the past two years, with some renting for up to 1,500 pesos per square meter, comparable to rents in Makati, Andaya said.

Alongside, the influx of Chinese workers has fueled a surge in demand for residential space, lifting condominium and housing rents by as much as 50 percent in areas where POGOs operate, Pronove Tai International Property Consultants said.