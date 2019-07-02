Parodies of Ivanka Trump prompted by G20 discussion

The Guardian

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka’s prominent role at the G20 summit over the weekend, and her presence at the Korean Demilitarized Zone with her father, has inspired a slew of parodies under the hashtag #unwantedivanka.

Following an encounter in Osaka, Japan, in which Ivanka Trump spoke with world leaders, the president’s daughter and senior White House adviser has been photoshopped into significant moments in history, ranging from the signing of the US declaration of independence to the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II.

The flurry of #unwantedivaka tweets came after a callout on Twitter from US journalist Erin Ryan. One tweet placed the former fashion entrepreneur at the Yalta peace conference alongside then British prime minister Winston Churchill, then-US president Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin.

Another tweet pictured her standing alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

FAMOUS MOMENTS

She was also photoshopped beside US football player Colin Kaepernik kneeling during the US national anthem, at Prince Harry’s wedding and in the White House situation room when Osama bin Laden was captured.

Others showed her on set of the television show Friends, crossing Abbey Road with The Beatles, on stage with Beyonce and as the titular character in ET.

Ivanka Trump’s appointment to her father’s staff in 2017 raised eyebrows because of a perceived lack of qualifications to be a senior presidential adviser.

In April, Donald Trump confirmed that he had considered naming her to head the World Bank, and also said he thought she would have been a great UN ambassador.

“She’s a natural diplomat,” Trump said. “She would’ve been great at the United Nations, as an example.”

Ivanka’s presence at the weekend of international set-piece events came under fire from US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said it “hurts our diplomatic standing.”

Her criticism followed the release of a 19-second video of Ivanka Trump conversing with IMF director Christine Lagarde with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May also in the group.

Before the US presidential party left South Korea, Ivanka Trump was once again in the spotlight, pictured addressing US troops at a military base.

As her father called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and her to the stage to cheers and applause, he quipped that they were “beauty and the beast” and that Ivanka would “steal the show.”

“What a beautiful couple,” Trump said.