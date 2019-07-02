Coal waste a ‘ticking time bomb’

The Guardian

Soon after Sue Wynn moved up the road from the Vales Point coal power station, on the banks of Lake Macquarie in New South Wales’ (NSW) Hunter Valley, she started to worry about what the plant was releasing into the environment.

Not the carbon dioxide emissions from its smokestacks — it was 1978, and that disquiet came later — but the coal ash mixed with water and piped into a giant unlined dam site nearby.

“What you have is a poisonous slurry containing heavy metals being dumped over virgin soil,” said Wynn, a former Wyong councillor for the Australian Greens party. “My concern is that it is leaching into the water table and Lake Macquarie and is going to continue to for hundreds of years.”

According to research by the Hunter Community Environment Centre, that concern has some basis. It found water and sediment near discharge points from the Vales Point and the Eraring power stations had levels of arsenic, nickel, aluminum, copper and lead that were likely to harm aquatic life.

Lake Macquarie is a favored spot for anglers, Wynn said.

“Maybe there is not enough there to have an impact on us as humans — I don’t know — but bottom feeders will be picking up the mercury and cadmium and that will flow through other animals,” she said. “I don’t know how long the fish life can tolerate that before it becomes an issue, but it has to be having an effect on marine life.”

A new report by Environmental Justice Australia, a not-for-profit legal group formerly known as the Victorian Environment Defenders Office, says Lake Macquarie is an example of a wider problem: poor management of, and limited publicly available information about, health risks associated with ash dams at the country’s coal plants.

The findings are dismissed by some in the energy industry, who say the report is part of a long-running campaign to shut down coal-fired electricity due to concern about climate change.

While the planet-warming emissions from coal plants are frequently discussed, the ash byproduct is not. It is estimated more than 400 million tonnes of coal ash are stored across Australia, increasing by between 10 million and 12 million tonnes a year.

The report says toxins in coal ash have been linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease and stroke. It cites the US Environmental Protection Agency, which found the risk of public exposure from ash dams can last for decades, peaking 78 to 105 years after ash storage begins.

The report says there have been problems at ash dams in every mainland state, including a history of groundwater or river contamination in Victoria and a failure to line dumps to prevent leaching in the Hunter Valley.

Report author Bronya Lipski said the issue has largely flown under the public radar.

“Given the size of them, and the sheer extent of the toxic material they have in them, you would think there would be much greater monitoring and far more information available to the public,” she said. “It really is a ticking time bomb.”

Delta Electricity, which owns Vales Point, rejects this. It said the Environmental Justice Australia report is misleading and the water sampling it quotes unscientific.

Delta secretary Steve Gurney said the company does its own testing in line with Environment Protection Authority methodology and posts the results on its Web site.