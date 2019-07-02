US presses Phnom Penh over possible PRC military base

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

The US Department of Defense has asked Cambodia to explain why it suddenly turned down an offer to repair a naval base, saying the decision had raised speculation of possible plans for hosting China’s military.

A letter to the Cambodian defense minister, seen by reporters, reflects concern in Washington about the Chinese military presence in Southeast Asia, where China is increasingly assertive over its contested claims in the South China Sea.

The letter from US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Joseph Felter asked for more information on the decision to decline help to repair a training facility and boat depot at Ream Naval Base.

“The notification letter of 6 June 2019 has been seen throughout the US government and is fueling speculation that this sudden change of policy could indicate larger plans for changes at Ream Naval Base, particularly ones that involve hosting Chinese military assets,” the letter said.

The department and US Army attache in Phnom Penh Michael Stelzig confirmed that the letter to General Tea Banh had been delivered on June 24. The US embassy had no further comment.

A spokesman for the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense said the US money had not been declined, but that Cambodia wanted it spent elsewhere.

“At Ream, perhaps, there will be some changes in the future,” spokesman Chhum Socheat said.

He said he could not give details of the changes.

When asked if they would involve Chinese forces, he said they would not.

Cambodia is one of China’s closest allies in Southeast Asia and has received billions of dollars of Chinese aid as well as political backing for Prime Minister Hun Sen in the face of Western criticism.

The Chinese embassy in Phnom Penh did not respond to a request for comment on the letter or any plan for Chinese forces at Ream Naval Base.

China operates one overseas military base, in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, and has repeatedly rejected speculation that it plans to open more in other countries.

Felter visited the base in January and said he had offered support for the repairs on US-funded facilities in April after getting a Cambodian request for help.

The offer was later turned down, he said.

Ream Naval Base is southeast of the port city of Sihanoukville, center of a Chinese-led casino boom and a Chinese-run Special Economic Zone.