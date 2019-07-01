Agencies

JAPAN

S Korea export curbs planned

The government plans to tighten restrictions on the export of high-tech material used in smartphones and chips to South Korea from Thursday in connection with a dispute over a South Korean ruling last fall that Nippon Steel must compensate South Koreans for forced labor during World War II, the Sankei Shimbun reported yesterday. The materials to be restricted are fluorinated polyimide, which is used in smartphone displays, and resist and high-purity hydrogen fluoride, which is used as an etching gas in the making of semiconductors, the paper said. Tokyo would stop preferential treatment for these three materials for South Korea, meaning exporters will need to apply for export permission for each time they want to ship to South Korea, which takes about 90 days, the paper said. A government announcement on the restriction is expected today, it said.

SRI LANKA

Death penalty facing hurdles

President Maithripala Sirisena is facing fresh legal challenges in his attempt to end a 43-year moratorium on capital punishment and start executing drug convicts, officials said yesterday. Two petitions were on Friday filed in the Court of Appeal seeking an order quashing any move to resume executions, which have not been carried out since the last hanging in June 1976. “The Court of Appeal will have a preliminary hearing next week. In the meantime, the prisons commissioner has given an assurance to court that there will be no hangings,” a court official said. Sirisena on Wednesday said he had completed formalities to resume hangings by signing the death warrants of four condemned drug convicts. He did not say when the executions would be carried out.

AUSTRALIA

Social media to take steps

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms agreed to take further steps to stop the spread of violent extremist content in the nation as global pressure increases following the live-streaming of the New Zealand massacre in March that killed 51 people. The Taskforce to Combat Terrorist and Extreme Violent Material Online yesterday released a report with nine areas for action, including efforts to prevent, detect and remove such material. The group recommended enacting a simulated event as soon as this year to assess the response of the industry and the government. Facebook said in a statement that it has been reviewing what more it can do “to limit our services from being used to cause harm or spread hate” since the New Zealand attacks.

UNITED STATES

Myanmar chided for blackout

The government on Saturday called for an end to a mobile Internet shutdown in two strife-torn states in Myanmar, saying the cutoff undermines transparency amid clashes between the military and insurgents. Myanmar last week ordered mobile phone operators to shut down all Internet data across at least eight townships in Rakhine State and one in neighboring Chin State. The move came as the military moved against insurgents fighting for more autonomy for the region’s ethnic Rakhine Buddhists. “Internet service should be restored without delay,” the Department of State said in a statement. “Resumption of service would help facilitate transparency in and accountability for what the government claims are law enforcement actions aimed at preventing further outbreaks of violence in the affected areas.”