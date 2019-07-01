Trump appeals judge’s border funding ruling

Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Saturday appealed a US judge’s ruling that blocked his administration from using US$2.5 billion in funds intended for anti-drug activities to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

US Department of Justice lawyers said in a court filing that they were formally appealing Friday’s ruling to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We’re immediately appealing it, and we think we’ll win the appeal,” Trump said during a news conference on Saturday at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. “There was no reason that that should’ve happened.”

Trump says construction of a wall is needed to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs, but he has so far been unable to get congressional approval to do so.

In February, the Trump administration declared a national emergency to reprogram US$6.7 billion in funds that Congress had allocated for other purposes to build the wall, which groups and states, including California, had challenged.

US District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California, on Friday said in a pair of decisions that the administration’s proposal to transfer US Department of Defense funds intended for anti-drug activities was unlawful.

One of Gilliam’s rulings was in a lawsuit filed by California on behalf of 20 states, while the other was in a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in coordination with the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition.

“These rulings critically stop President Trump’s illegal money grab to divert US$2.5 billion of unauthorized funding for his pet project,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said. “All President Trump has succeeded in building is a constitutional crisis, threatening immediate harm to our state.”

“This decision upholds the basic principle that the president has no power to spend taxpayer money without Congress’ approval,’’ ACLU staff attorney Dror Ladin said.

Additional reporting by AP