Israel arrests Palestinian minister in Jerusalem

AFP, JERUSALEM, and RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories

Israeli police yesterday said they had detained and were questioning the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs, while a source close to the official said he was arrested in his home.

Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Fadi al-Hadami was detained and was being questioned for “activities in Jerusalem,” Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Hadami’s arrest was most likely due to activities that have included accompanying Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in a visit to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque complex, a source close to the minister told reporters.

On Tuesday, Hadami was seen alongside Pinera on a tour of the holy site, enraging Israel, which said it constituted a violation of regulations and a breach of understandings reached with Santiago for the head of state’s visit.

Chile later said Pinera’s visit was private, with Hadami’s presence not part of official protocol.

The arrest followed days of violent unrest in Jerusalem.

Overnight on Saturday, Israeli police “continued dealing with riots and disturbances in a number of neighborhoods when stones were thrown at officers and fireworks fired at them,” Rosenfeld said in a statement.

Two officers were wounded and six suspects arrested, he said.

The continued unrest followed the shooting of a 20-year-old Palestinian in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya by Israeli police, after he had allegedly thrown fireworks at them.

The young man, identified as Mohammed Obeid, died of his wounds, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority security forces on Saturday arrested a West Bank businessman for taking part in last week’s US-led peace conference in Bahrain, which the authority boycotted, a Palestinian security source said.

They detained Salah Abu Mayala, a businessman from the city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The family of Abu Mayala, who is in his 70s and has health problems, said they had no information on his detention.

The security source said the authority had decided to arrest Palestinians found to have taken part in the conference, where US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, launched a long-awaited Middle East initiative.

At least three Palestinians took part in the Manama conference, including Abu Mayala and fellow Hebronite businessman Ashraf Jabari.

Jabari has said he traveled to Bahrain in the hope of boosting the territories’ economy.

Interviewed by the BBC at the conference, Jabari appeared to be sweating and repeatedly declined to discuss the authority’s position.

“We are not coming here to talk about politics. Politics are for the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Saturday slammed the conference.

“The abject failure of the Manama workshop ... is a clear message to Mr Trump and his administration that the policy of threats and intimidation no longer work,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.