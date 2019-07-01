Troops deploy as Sudan braces for mass protest

AFP, KHARTOUM

Troops yesterday deployed in Sudan’s capital ahead of a planned mass protest against the country’s ruling generals amid international calls for restraint to prevent a new crackdown on demonstrators.

The planned “million-man” march was seen as a test for protest organizers whose movement has been hit by a deadly June 3 raid on a Khartoum sit-in and a subsequent Internet blackout that has curbed their ability to mobilize support.

Dozens of demonstrators were killed and hundreds wounded when armed men in military fatigues stormed the sit-in outside army headquarters, shooting and beating protesters who had camped there since April 6.

The new protest, expected to start at mid-day, came at a time when Ethiopia and the African Union (AU) are mediating between the protesters and generals.

The EU, several Western nations and rights groups have called on the generals to avoid any violence.

Yesterday, the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) deployed in pick-up trucks mounted with machine guns in several squares in Khartoum, an Agence France-Presse correspondent who toured parts of the capital said.

Morning traffic was lighter than usual for a Sunday, the first day of the week. Shops stayed shut in areas where protesters were expected.

“I didn’t open my shop, as I am worried for the safety of my property, but I’ll stay here and monitor the situation,” Ahmed Mohamed said.

On Saturday, RSF chief General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said that no “vandalism” would be tolerated during yesterday’s protest.

“There are vandals, there are people who have an agenda, a hidden agenda, we don’t want problems,” said Dagalo, who is also the ruling military council’s deputy chief.

Protesters fear new violence.

“I expect large numbers ... and it’s very possible that security forces will use force,” said Mustafa, 25, who gave only his first name for security reasons, as he planned to participate.

Another protester, Talal, 29, was looking forward to the rally, the first since the crackdown.

“Even if only a few rallies take place in Khartoum, they will break the barrier of fear and more people will take to the streets” in the coming days, he said.

The umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, said demonstrators will launch rallies from several areas in Khartoum and its twin city, Omdurman, and march to the homes of some of the protesters killed on June 3.

About 130 people have been killed since the crackdown, the majority of them on that day, according to doctors close to the alliance.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health has said that 61 people died nationwide on June 3.

The ruling military council insists it did not order the dispersal, but acknowledged “excesses” after orders were given to purge a nearby area allegedly notorious for drug peddling.

The council has warned it would hold the alliance “entirely responsible if any soul is lost” in Sunday’s protest.

An RSF unit allegedly prevented protest leaders from holding a news conference to unveil plans for yesterday’s rally.

“Before we could start the press conference, three vehicles from the RSF, full of armed men, came to our building and told us not to hold the press conference,” a prominent protest leader, Ahmed al-Rabie, told reporters.

Tensions remains high since the June 3 raid, which followed the collapse of talks over who should lead a new governing body — a civilian or soldier.