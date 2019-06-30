Agencies

UNITED STATES

F-22s sent to Qatar in first

F-22 stealth jets have been deployed to Qatar for the first time, the military said on Friday, adding to a buildup of forces in the Gulf amid tensions with Iran. The stealth planes have been deployed “to defend American forces and interests,” the Air Forces Central Military Command said in a statement that did not specify how many had been sent. Last month, the Air Force deployed several nuclear-capable B-52s to the Gulf in response to what the Department of Defense described as a possible plan by Iran to attack US forces in the region, as well as an aircraft carrier task force.

UNITED STATES

Life sentence for neo-Nazi

A neo-Nazi who killed an activist when he rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters during a “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally was ordered jailed for life without possibility of parole on Friday. James Alex Fields Jr, 22, in March pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crime charges in a deal with prosecutors that eliminated the possibility of a death sentence. The charges were linked to the 29 people wounded when he drove his car through a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017, killing 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer. “As a result of this act of domestic terrorism that was charged as 29 hate crimes, a United States district judge this afternoon determined that Mr Fields deserved to spend the rest of his life in federal prison,” US attorney Thomas Cullen said. Addressing the court, Fields apologized for his actions. He is to be sentenced for his first-degree murder conviction in a state court next month.

TUNISIA

Power vacuum fears quelled

Authorities on Friday said that President Beji Caid Essebsi’s condition was improving and insisted there was no power vacuum after the 92-year-old leader’s hospitalization and twin suicide attacks. Essebsi was taken to hospital for a “serious illness” on Thursday, the same day that bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed a police officer in Tunis and wounded several other people. The president had met with the defense minister early on Friday and should leave hospital “soon,” a presidential spokeswoman told state radio.

ETHIOPIA

‘Coup plotters’ arrested

The nation has arrested 255 people following an “attempted coup,” the government said on Friday, vowing that the act of “treason” would not derail democratic reforms as it continues to hunt for suspects. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said that evidence was uncovered that a series of weekend attacks in Addis Ababa and Amhara State, which killed five high-ranking officials, had been part of “a larger plan.”

UNITED STATES

Doughnuts brought to break-in

A would-be convict has contrived to get himself into jail by breaking into a police station near Seattle with a box of doughnuts. The 26-year-old man last week smashed the Fairwood Police Station’s window and clambered inside to wait for officers to arrive, the King County Sheriff’s Office said. He was discovered with his feet up on a chair, watching TV and finishing a cigar. When questioned, he said he would “rather go to jail” for breaking into the building than “kill his roommate.” The issue with his roommate was not clear, but fearing that the police would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a “peace offering”: a fresh box of doughnuts. He was granted his wish and booked into the county jail.