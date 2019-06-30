French online hate speech bill aims to wipe out racist, homophobic trolling

The Guardian

A tough new bill against online hatred aims to wipe out racist and homophobic trolling on social networks in France and could be replicated across Europe, according to the politician spearheading it.

Laetitia Avia, a business lawyer who grew up in a low-income Paris suburb where discrimination is rife, was hailed as a symbol of diversity when she in 2017 entered the legislature with French President Emmanuel Macron’s party.

However, the daily racist abuse and death threats against her on social networks pushed her to draw up a bill to stop trolls feeling they have “total impunity” for saying online what would be more easily prosecuted as hate speech on the street.

“We cannot tolerate on the Internet what we won’t tolerate in the street,” Avia said. “If you’re on a bus and someone gets up and shouts ‘Dirty black,’ everyone would ask the bus driver to remove that person from the bus. This law will mean that blatantly hateful content must be taken down from a social network site within 24 hours.”

The bill is to be debated by the legislature next week and could be fast-tracked into force in the autumn.

It states that hateful comments reported by users must be removed within 24 hours by platforms such as Twitter, Facebook or YouTube. This would include any hateful attack on someone’s “dignity” on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.

If the platforms and tech companies do not comply, they would face huge fines of up to 4 percent of their global revenue. Penalties could reach tens of millions of euros.

There would also be a new judiciary body to focus on online hate.

It was in part inspired by Germany’s tough legislation on online hate speech that came into force last year, amid fears that it was too broad and unrealistic, and could lead to censorship.

Avia said that the French bill would be more specific at targeting hateful comments on social media, and would include penalties against any excess of censorship.

Critics, including some lawyers and digital rights groups, have said that tech companies should not be solely in charge of deciding what should be removed.

Avia said that the bill would make it easier to stop online race hatred, where prosecution rates are very low.

Social networks are in danger of becoming “a kind of hell for those who do not correspond to a standard determined by a minority of trolls,” she said.

“Every day on social networks people insult me and contest my right to speak because of the color of my skin. I constantly report it and every time I denounce it I get so many positive messages that I sincerely believe those spouting hatred are a minority,” Avia added.

She said she had to bear in mind online threats when organizing media appearances.

“I know that I mustn’t do more than three days in a row, because if I’m on TV more than four days running I get a storm of hate messages and death threats. It’s as if I’ll be tolerated up to a certain point and they don’t want to see me anymore,” she said.

Asked if France had a worse problem with racism than elsewhere, Avia said: “No, there are racists everywhere and always will be. France has a problem of awareness of racism, and I see that when people criticize this law and ask what’s the urgency in it. I want to give them my Twitter account for a day to open their eyes.”