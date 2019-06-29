Agencies

HONG KONG

PLA may now dock at pier

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is today to be automatically handed control of the Victoria Harbour pier under a 1994 British and Chinese agreement. The move would mean that PLA ships could berth in the harbor. The PLA already has a garrison in the territory, but its troops generally keep a low profile. Hong Kongers yesterday evening planned to demonstrate against handing over the 3,000m2 plot.

CAMBODIA

Fixer jailed over film

A court on Wednesday jailed a fixer and translator for two years for his role in making a documentary about sex trafficking, which the government said contained “fake news.” Rath Rott Mony, 48, was arrested in Thailand and sent back to Cambodia last year as he attempted to travel to the Netherlands with his family after helping produce the documentary for Russia Today. My Mother Sold Me included an account of a girl who was sold into sex work, prompting authorities to question those involved. Authorities have said that the girl and her mother were paid US$200 to lie, damaging the nation’s reputation. Judge Koy Sao ordered Mony to pay US$17,500 compensation to two of the mothers, who appeared in the film.

MALAYSIA

Drug policy reform floated

The government has proposed removing criminal penalties for possession and use of drugs in small amounts. Minister of Health Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that the government was set to introduce the “significant game-changer policy” of decriminalizing drugs. The move is a crucial step “toward achieving a rational drug policy that puts science and public health before punishment,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “An addict shall be treated as a patient, whose addiction is a disease we would like to cure.” The policy is in the early stages and the minister did not give further details. Earlier this week, Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin said that most of the 70,000 prisoners in Malaysia are drug addicts.

JAPAN

Leprosy payments ordered

A court yesterday ordered the government to pay compensation to the families of leprosy patients who suffered discrimination and mistreatment because of government policies that violated their constitutional rights. Until 1996, a law forced people diagnosed with leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, to live in isolated sanatoriums, despite the fact that the illness has been curable for decades. More than 500 relatives of former patients sued the government this year, demanding damages of ￥5.5 million (US$51,101) each and an apology in newspapers for the suffering. A court in Kumamoto found in favor of the families, awarding a total of ￥370 million.