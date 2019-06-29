Twitter to add warnings to messages that break rules

AFP, WASHINGTON

Twitter on Thursday announced that it would add warning labels to tweets from officials and politicians that violate its rules and “deprioritize” inappropriate comments, enabling Twitter to move against errant tweets without removing content important for public debate.

In these cases, users will see a notice about a tweet that has been deemed to violate the rules and must then tap or click through to see the message.

Twitter also will “take steps to make sure the tweet is not algorithmically elevated on our service, to strike the right balance between enabling free expression, fostering accountability and reducing the potential harm caused by these tweets,” a statement from the Twitter safety team said.

“In the past, we’ve allowed certain tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public’s interest, but it wasn’t clear when and how we made those determinations,” the company said.

Twitter said it expected these cases to be “rare” and that the new policy would only apply to verified accounts, with more than 100,000 followers, of government officials and their representatives or those running for public office, or being considered for a government position. It would not be enforced retroactively.

Twitter has the ability to remove tweets and block users posting inappropriate or abusive comments, but has also insisted on allowing matters “serving the public conversation.”

To determine whether a tweet violates the rules, but must remain visible, Twitter will deploy “a cross-functional team” from its safety, legal and public policy departments to determine “if the tweets are a matter of public interest.”

The move is “a step in the right direction because it lets people know about inflammatory content and then those individuals can decide how seriously they wish to take the message,” said Darrell West, head of the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation.

The move would not necessarily stop policy violations and “Twitter would have to begin removing content if it wants to have a meaningful deterrent effect,” West said.

Liz Woolery of the Center for Democracy and Technology’s free expression project said that the change by Twitter “seems like a promising compromise.”

Twitter is reasonable in allowing questionable content from world leaders “because it is newsworthy and because it can be used to hold those people accountable,” Woolery said.

However, it is possible the move “could spark greater attention or wider circulation [to a tweet] and it could have the opposite of the intended effect,” she said.

The new policy came a day after US President Donald Trump reiterated criticism of Twitter, saying that the platform is biased and suppresses conservative voices.

“What they did to me on Twitter is incredible,” Trump said on Wednesday. “I have millions and millions of followers, but I will tell you they make it very hard for people to join me on Twitter, and they make it very hard for me to get out the message.”

Social media firms have been facing pressure to curb hate speech and extremist propaganda, blocking accounts of many conspiracy theorists.

However, critics of the company’s policies say that the purge has also silenced conservative voices.