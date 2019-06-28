Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Shorts stunt draws flak

An event to promote women’s rights featuring female opposition party supporters pulling down their shorts has drawn widespread criticism, with many saying the stunt revealed a patriarchal culture in the party and society in general. The performance at the conservative Liberty Korea Party’s (LKP) “Woman Festa” saw five supporters on stage pull down long, baggy shorts and bend over to display the phrase “Victory for LKP” written on boxer shorts. They wiggled to a cheering audience, including former prime minister and party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn and parliamentary floor leader Na Kyung-won, a woman. Hwang called on them to “practice more” in encouragement, broadcaster YTN reported. Public outcry was swift, with one netizen saying: “Eeven elementary school students would not stage such childish stunts.” The LKP issued a statement saying the performance was not intended to degrade the women and that it had not been notified of the stunt.

Border village gets 5G

Mobile carrier KT Corp yesterday said that it launched 5G services in one of the world’s most heavily armed border zones separating the two Koreas. The next generation technology is available in Taesung Freedom Village — a southern community in the 4km-wide demilitarized zone between the two. The new technology would give villagers better access to online services, such as yoga classes, and enable them to water crops by remote control, KT said. “Life here will get easier because villagers are normally escorted by military when they need to work on farms,” KT official Chae Uk told reporters during a tour of the village where the company installed two 5G base stations.