Australians’ trust in China at lowest point, survey says

The Guardian

Australians are increasingly wary about China and worry about the potential for foreign interference in their democracy, according to new polling from a major foreign policy think tank.

The Lowy Institute poll suggests that trust by Australians in China to be a responsible global actor has hit its lowest point since the survey began 15 years ago.

Only 32 percent said that they trust China to act responsibly, a 20 point plunge from last year’s survey and 15 points below than the previous low of 47 percent recorded in 2008.

Clear majorities also feel Australia is too economically dependent on China (74 percent) and there is too much inbound investment from Beijing (68 percent).

Only 30 percent have confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to be a positive contributor to global affairs, down 13 points from last year.

There has also been an eight point increase in the number of Australians concerned about foreign interference in democracy, with 49 percent rating it a critical threat to the national interest.

The poll, conducted for the Lowy Institute by the Social Research Centre, is comprised of a sample of 2,130 adults. It was held prior to the federal election, in mid-March. It has a margin of error of 2.1 percent.

The poll has been running for 15 years.

The increasing negativity about China coincides with extensive reporting by Australian media outlets about Beijing’s use of soft power, concerns about increasing Chinese influence in the Pacific, the banning of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from government contracts to build Australian infrastructure because of concerns that its links to the Chinese Communist Party could jeopardize Australia’s security and the ongoing flashpoint of the South China Sea.

Australians are more comfortable with the nation’s other major foreign policy relationship — the US — but the data suggests a lack of confidence in US President Donald Trump might be impacting perceptions negatively at the margins.

More than 70 percent rate the alliance with Washington as important for Australia’s security, but that is down four points from last year.

For context, the percentage slipped to 63 percent in 2007 when then-US president George W. Bush was in the White House.

Trump is trusted by only 25 percent to be a positive global actor, while 66 percent say he has weakened Australia’s alliance with the US.

Growing concern about climate change was also a significant feature of this year’s survey.

Sixty-four percent of adults ranked climate change No. 1 on a list of 12 threats to Australia’s national interest, up six points from last year’s survey and a jump of 18 points since 2014.

It is the first time climate change has led the list of threats since the question was first asked in 2006.