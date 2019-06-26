Agencies

ISRAEL

Gaza fuel supply blocked

The government yesterday blocked fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip, citing new incendiary balloons from the Palestinian enclave. The move follows “the release of arson balloons from the Gaza Strip toward the State of Israel,” which caused fires across the border, the Ministry of Defense department responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs said. Fuel transfers were halted at the Karem Shalom goods crossing yesterday morning and would remain blocked “until further notice,” it said in a statement. Balloons with attached incendiary devices are flown over the Gaza border by Palestinian protesters seeking to start fires in Israeli farmland. During regular demonstrations last year the balloons started hundreds of fires, though they have been curbed in recent months. Fuel deliveries, which are coordinated with the UN and paid for by Qatar, were agreed late last year as part of a truce between the Israeli government and Hamas.

VIETNAM

Virus hits industrial farms

The nation has culled nearly 10 percent of its pig herd to contain an African swine fever outbreak that has started hitting large-scale industrial farms, the government said in a statement yesterday. Earlier outbreaks have appeared mostly at small household farms, but have now started to occur at larger industrial operations, including Phu Son Farm in Dong Nai Province near Ho Chi Minh City, the statement said. “This is a very worrying sign as these farms have tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of pigs each and therefore the damages would be significant,” the government said in a statement on its official Web site. African swine fever was first detected in the nation in February and has spread to farms in 60 of the 63 provinces, according to the statement.

INDIA

Arrests over lynching

Police yesterday arrested 11 people over the killing of a Muslim man, who was tortured and forced to chant Hindu slogans in the latest mob violence to shock the nation. Two police officers have also been suspended over the handling of the lynching of Tabrez Ansari, captured on a video that went viral on social media. The 24-year-old is seen in the video crying and pleading as a mob in Jharkhand State forces him to chant “Jai Sri Ram” (hail Lord Ram). Ansari had been accused by villagers of carrying out a burglary. He was tied to a pole and beaten for up to 12 hours before police first detained him in Seraikela, and then took him to hospital, where he died on Saturday. Media reports said Ansari’s wife has accused police of deliberately taking him to jail first — instead of a hospital — despite the critical injuries he suffered.

UNITED KINGDOM

F-35s fly Mideast missions

Secretary of Defense Penny Mordaunt said that the nation’s most advanced military aircraft, the Lightning F-35B, has flown its first missions over Syria and Iraq as part of the ongoing operations against the Islamic State group. A statement released yesterday quoted Mordaunt as saying that the jets’ first operational mission from a British airbase in Cyprus, where they have been undergoing training since May 21, is “a significant step into the future for the UK.” Military officials had said there were no plans for the aircraft to conduct combat missions during their stay at RAF Akrotiri, but it was decided that they were ready to make their operational debut because of their “exceptional performance.” Officials said the aircraft did not fire any weapons when flying alongside Typhoon jets.