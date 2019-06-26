FEATURE: Nicaraguan cigars become premium

AFP, ESTELI, Nicaragua

From “rich and full-bodied” to “complex with hints of licorice,” aficionados exhaust the lexicon to capture the essence of Nicaragua’s most highly prized produce — not wine, but cigars, which are especially popular in the US.

The recognition turns the vibrant green hills of Esteli, in the Central American country’s northwest, into a hive of activity come harvest time.

There, 800m above sea level, half of the population of 110,000 is employed in the tobacco industry — picking, drying or curing, or rolling cigars in factories.

“No one has soil as good for tobacco as Nicaragua,” said Nestor Plasencia, whose family business is one of the nation’s leading cigar exporters, as he sits and savors the aroma of one of their creations.

Nutrient-rich volcanic soil and know-how imported from Cuba more than 50 years ago, as well as a knowledgeable workforce, have set Nicaragua apart when it comes to growing flavorful top-quality tobacco.

Apart from Esteli, the two other tobacco-growing regions are the Condega and Jalapa valleys in the north, each with their own distinct soils and minerals.

Part of the lure of Nicaraguan tobacco is that “the same seeds planted in different soils and climatic regions give different flavors,” Plasencia said, between puffs.

Cuban cigars might easily outsell the lesser-known Nicaraguan product in Europe, but Nicaraguan brands have taken advantage of the crippling US embargo on Havana — in place since 1961 — to sell to the Americans.

Nicaraguan cigar exports to the US have increased by 40 percent since 2008, reaching 140 million cigars last year, outstripping the Dominican Republic and Honduras, Cigar Association of America (CAA) data showed.

Nicaragua’s industry is a young one — it was started by Cuban exiles who fled Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution. When Nicaragua’s civil war ended at the start of the 1990s, the industry started to flourish.

“My family started in tobacco in Cuba in 1865. Today we operate in Nicaragua and Honduras,” Plasencia said.

Today, the country has 70 factories producing more than 5,000 brands, Nicaraguan Chamber of Tobacco Producers director Wenceslao Castillo said.

Karina Rivera, a quality-control supervisor at Plasencia Cigars, tests an average of eight cigars a day.

“If I see that it’s not at the level of quality demanded by customers, we report immediately to find out where the problem is,” she said.

Smokers say a lot is going on in a cigar during puffs, tasting richness, balance and complexity — a variety of flavors and aromas that have helped several Nicaraguan brands conquer the US market.

Last year, US trade magazine Cigar Aficionado named seven Nicaraguan brands in the top 10 of its annual ranking.

As for the Best Cigar of the Year, the “E.P. Carrillo Encore Majestic” is made in the Dominican Republic, but with Nicaraguan tobacco, the magazine said.

“The strength of the Nicaraguan tobacco industry is our focus on quality, which is why we are today the largest exporter of premium cigars to the United States,” Castillo said.

It is clear that in the rarified world of premium cigars, names are important. To the aficionado, in clubs and the best bars, they trip off the tongue — La Opulencia Toro, La Imperiosa, Villiger La Vencedora Churchill.

“We believe that 60 to 70 percent of our success is due to the way tobacco is dried and the time spent on fermentation and aging — we don’t rush things,” Castillo said.