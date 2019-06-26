Dutch probing huge emergency phone outage

AFP, THE HAGUE

The Netherlands was yesterday investigating the source of a massive telephone network breakdown that disabled the nation’s emergency numbers.

The disruption late on Monday started with the KPN national network and then spread to linked providers across the nation, lasting for four hours before it was fixed.

Police, firefighters and ambulance workers took to the streets so they could be contacted if necessary and the government issued alternatives to the 112 emergency hotline on social media.

Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Ferd Grapperhaus yesterday summoned KPN’s management to explain the breakdown and ensure that it would “not happen again.”

Grapperhaus said on Twitter that they must “carefully figure out how this malfunction could have arisen.”

The Dutch national counterterrorism coordinator would also be involved in the meeting, local media said.

However, hacking was not believed to be the cause of the breakdown, senior KPN official Joost Farwerck told the Nieuwsuur program on Monday evening.

Dutch media said that KPN chief executive Maximo Ibarra would step down, but that it was due to family matters and was not connected to the breakdown.

The phone outage came as the Netherlands was hit by a heatwave, which also put extra strain on emergency services, with temperatures set to reach 36°C in the south.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament are also expected to raise the issue today.

“It is quite incomprehensible that 112 seems so fragile,” Chris van Dam, an MP from the center-right CDA party, said on Twitter.

MP Arne Weverling of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s VVD party said that “whatever the reason, it shows how vulnerable we are.”

Separately, the major Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn said it had suffered an important breakdown at checkouts in stores across the country, its second in the space of a month.