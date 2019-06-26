HK activists crowdfund for voice at G20

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong activists have raised more than HK$5 million (US$640,500) in a crowdfunding campaign to take out newspaper ads in a bid to get a controversial extradition bill on the agenda at the G20 summit.

Millions have taken to the streets of the former British colony this month to protest against the bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial, plunging the territory into political crisis and posing a grave challenge to Chinese Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) suspended the bill in a dramatic climbdown, saying she had heard the protesters “loud and clear,” but the activists are demanding the bill be scrapped altogether.

“We now need your support: Get our voices heard at your governments and consulates; let freedom prevail at the upcoming G20 summit and beyond,” a draft of an ad that appeared on the group’s gogetfunding.com page said.

“We can be saved, if you act now,” said the ad, which was signed Hong Kong Citizens, Vanguards of Freedom.

G20 leaders meet in the Japanese city of Osaka this week. The Hong Kong protesters plan another demonstration today to raise awareness among world leaders ahead of the summit.

The campaign is certain to rile Beijing, after Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun (張軍) on Monday said China would not allow the G20 nations to discuss Hong Kong.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, since when it has been governed under a “one country, two systems” formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom to protest and an independent judiciary.

However, many accuse Beijing of increased meddling over the years, obstructing democratic reforms, interfering with elections and of being behind the disappearance of five Hong Kong-based booksellers who specialized in works critical of Chinese leaders.

Opponents of the extradition bill fear it would put them at the mercy of Chinese courts, with a record of arbitrary detentions, torture and other human rights breaches.

More than 22,000 people had raised HK$5.5 million within hours of the crowdfunding campaign’s launch, exceeding a HK$3 million target.

Any money left over from the ad campaign would go toward funding of activists arrested during the protests, the group said.