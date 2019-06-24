Agencies

JAPAN

Rail chaos blamed on slug

A slug has been blamed for a power outage that halted dozens of trains and delayed 12,000 passengers, the railway operator said yesterday. The power failed on a couple of lines serving the country’s south, operated by Kyushu Railway Co, known as JR Kyushu, on May 30. The company was forced to cancel 26 trips and delay other services, causing chaos. Weeks after the power outage, JR Kyushu said it had found the culprit — a slug, which had made its way into an electrical power device installed near rail tracks. “We tracked down the device responsible for the power failure... We initially thought what’s in there was a bug, but it turned out to be a dead slug,” a company spokesman told reporters.

UNITED STATES

Bikers mourn seven killed

Motorcyclists and military veterans were mourning seven members of a motorcycle club that includes marines and their spouses who were killed in a collision with a pickup truck on a rural highway. Authorities said they might begin publicly identifying victims of Friday’s crash in remote northern New Hampshire as early as yesterday. Investigators identified the driver of the pickup truck as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old employee of a Massachusetts transportation company. Authorities said he has not been charged, but have not addressed details on his whereabouts.

INDIA

US freedom report rejected

New Delhi yesterday rejected an annual US Department of State report on religious freedom that raised questions about the government’s inability to curb violent attacks on the country’s minority Muslims. Preparing for a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a stiff rejoinder to the criticism. “India is proud of its secular credentials, it’s status as the largest democracy and a pluralistic society with a long-standing commitment to tolerance and inclusion,” ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

CAMBODIA

Building collapse kills 17

The death toll in the collapse of a Chinese-owned building under construction at a resort rose to 17 overnight, officials said yesterday, as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors buried under rubble. The building went down before sunrise on Saturday in the casino-resort town of Sihanoukville on the southwest coast, a rapidly developing tourist hotspot awash with Chinese investment. Four people have been detained in connection with the accident, including the Chinese building owner, the head of the construction firm and the contractor. A landowner has also been held at provincial headquarters for questioning.

URUGUAY

Nazi eagle to be sold

A court has ruled that a bronze Nazi eagle from a German battleship that fought in one of the first naval skirmishes of World War II must be sold. Half the proceeds are to go to the government and half to the salvage team that found the insignia in the River Plate off Montevideo in 2006 after a decade of searching, the ruling said. The 50-50 split is stipulated in an agreement the salvagers signed with the navy in 2004. The treasure hunters had filed suit arguing the government reneged on that deal. Since it was found, the sculpture from the ship called the Admiral Graf Spee has been kept in a navy warehouse.