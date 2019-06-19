Agencies

MALAYSIA

Boat crews kidnapped

Filipino kidnap-for-ransom gangs yesterday raided two fishing boats and abducted 10 crew members in waters off Borneo, a government official and the Kuala Lumpur-based International Maritime Bureau said. The bureau said the fishing boats, carrying more than a dozen crew members, were approached by two vessels near the Philippines border who boarded the boats, confiscated documents and seized crew before sailing toward Sitangkai Island in the Philippines. An official helping to monitor terrorism incidents, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said Abu Sayyaf militants are the prime suspects.

NEW ZEALAND

Man jailed for video sharing

Philip Arps was yesterday sentenced to 21 months in prison for sharing videos of the March 15 massacre at two Christchurch mosques. Radio New Zealand said Arps, 44, pleaded guilty to two charges of distributing objectionable material after sharing copies of the livestreamed video with about 30 people. Arps also shared a video that was modified to add cross-hairs and a body count to the images of the massacre, the broadcaster said. The government has outlawed the sharing of videos of the massacre, which is punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

INDONESIA

Boat sinking kills 18

At least 18 people, including four children, died after a motorboat overturned and sank in choppy waters off Java on Monday, a spokesman for the search and rescue agency said yesterday. The 10m wooden vessel with 57 people on board was hit by high waves off Sumenep on Madura Island, he said. Rescue teams saved 39 passengers and are searching for one missing person, he added.

SWITZERLAND

UNHCR warns over DRC

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled inter-ethnic violence in northeastern areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the past two weeks, complicating the tracing and treatment of patients at risk from Ebola, the UN said yesterday in Geneva. “This latest flare-up has sent more than 300,000 people into displacement,” said Babar Baloch, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The situation in Ituri Province had deteriorated significantly since the middle of last week, with “multiple attacks” involving the Hema and Lendu groups, he said. “UNHCR fears this escalation could engulf large parts of the province,” he added.

SOUTH KOREA

Two fishermen repatriated

Two of four North Korean men rescued from a crippled fishing boat have said they want to defect and will be allowed to stay in the country, the Unification Ministry said yesterday. The other two men rescued on Saturday last week by the coast guard were repatriated yesterday through the border village of Panmunjom, it said. The boat was found adrift near Samcheok after its engine failed.

JAPAN

North Korean boats ousted

The coast guard yesterday said its patrol boats have been pushing back hundreds of North Korean boats trying to poach in fishing grounds off the coast of Yamatotai since last month. Water cannons were turned on 50 of the boats that ignored warnings, it said. Coast guard footage obtained yesterday showed North Korean crewmen on a wooden boat abandon a fishing rope after being sprayed with water.

FRANCE

Group to fight online dangers

Sixteen of the world’s biggest advertisers have joined together to push platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube to do more to tackle dangerous and false online content. The Global Alliance for Responsible Media would also include media-buying agencies from the major ad groups — WPP, the Interpublic Group of Companies, Publicis, Omnicom and Dentsu — as well as the platform owners, the group said yesterday at the ad industry’s annual gathering in Cannes. Unilever executive vice president of global media Luis Di Como said it was the first time that all sides of the industry had come together to tackle a problem that had far-reaching consequences for society.