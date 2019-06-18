Agencies

NIGERIA

Triple bombing kills 30

Thirty people were killed late on Sunday in a triple suicide bombing attributed to Boko Haram militants in the town of Konduga, Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency, said yesterday. Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga where soccer fans were watching a match on television. “We have over 40 people injured,” Kachalla said, updating an earlier casualty toll of 17 people dead and 17 wounded.

INDONESIA

Struggle for wheel kills 12

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured early yesterday after a bus passenger tried to wrest control of the steering wheel from the driver following an argument, police said. The accident happened at about 1am on a toll road in West Java. The bus swerved into oncoming traffic, smashing into two cars and causing a truck to roll. About 43 people were injured, many seriously, including the 29-year-old man who had tried to seize the steering wheel. The bus driver was among the dead.

INDIA

Doctors strike nationwide

Hundreds of thousands of doctors around the country went on strike yesterday, demanding better working conditions and security at hospitals. It was triggered by an attack at a medical college in West Bengal state a week ago that seriously injured three junior doctors after a dispute with a family whose relative had died. Striking doctors protested outside hundreds of hospitals, holding placards and wearing black arm bands and bloodied mock bandages. The Indian Medical Association said almost all of its members had joined the protests.

AUSTRALIA

Oil spill lawsuit opens

A lawsuit filed by Indonesian seaweed farmers seeking more than US$137 million from Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production to cover damage they say they suffered after the nation’s worst oil spill opened in Sydney yesterday. The class-action suit represents more than 15,000 farmers who claim to have lost their livelihoods in the years after oil gushed into the Timor Sea for more than 74 days following an explosion at the Montara oil rig in August 2009. The trial is expected to last about 10 weeks.

AUSTRALIA

Appeal for missing teen

The father of a teenaged Belgian backpacker missing for more than two weeks yesterday pleaded for help as police called the disappearance baffling. Theo Hayez, 18, vanished after leaving a bar in Byron Bay late on May 31. “This is a question of providing assistance to a person in grave danger,” Lehore Hayez told reporters in Tweed Heads, 66km north of where his son was last seen. “We know that Theo used WhatsApp the night he disappeared,” he added, but without saying why he believed his son to be in danger. Police were notified of the disappearance on June 6 after Hayez failed to check out of his hostel.

ISRAEL

Settlement named for Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday inaugurated a new settlement in the Golan Heights named after US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu unveiled a “Trump Heights” sign, featuring the flags of the two nations, to mark the site. The Cabinet had met earlier under a tent in the north of the Golan to name the planned settlement. “Thank you PM @netanyahu and the State of Israel for this great honor!” Trump tweeted.