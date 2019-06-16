Agencies

CHILE

Rescue launched for miners

Specialized teams have begun an effort to rescue three Bolivians trapped deep underground in a northern mine, authorities said on Friday. The San Jose mine collapsed late on Thursday, trapping the men nearly 70m underground. Local authorities confirmed that the men were alive. “We’ve been in contact with them through bangs and sounds,” Antofagasta Province Governor Marco Antonio Diaz said, adding that geotechnical experts from mines across the region have been assisting the rescue efforts, which included detonating small explosives to try to remove a large rock blocking the mine shaft. Firefighters joined other rescue teams at the mine about 1,500km north of the capital, Santiago. The miners have been identified as 62-year-old Leonardo Condori; 45-year-old Salomon Veinzaga; and his 19-year-old son, Lenin Veinzaga. Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Twitter that he is worried about his countrymen and thanked President Sebastian Pinera for the rescue efforts.

SOUTH KOREA

K-pop agency founder quits

The founder of one of the most successful K-pop music agencies has stepped down amid accusations that he tried to cover up alleged drug use by one of the company’s artists. Yang Hyun-suk on Friday said in a statement posted on the Web site of YG Entertainment that he was dealing with “malicious gossip,” but that he was stepping down to protect the reputation of the company’s artists. The announcement came after singer B.I. left the boy band iKON following allegations that he tried to solicit drugs from another YG artist. B.I. said that he once considered purchasing drugs, but denied taking them. Yang, a major 1990s pop star, founded YG in 1996.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Harmful’ stereotypes barred

Hapless husbands and housework-burdened moms have been banished from advertising, as a crackdown on “harmful” gender stereotypes went into force on Friday. Under the new rules, advertisements must not include “gender stereotypes which are likely to cause harm or serious or widespread offense.” Examples include depictions of a man failing to change a diaper or a woman to park a car, or ads that suggest women are solely responsible for cooking and cleaning. Complaints would be assessed by the Advertising Standards Authority, which does not have the power to impose fines, but British broadcasters are bound by the terms of their licenses to comply with its rulings. The watchdog, which has previously banned ads for suggesting it was desirable for young women to be unhealthily thin, said that it would not ban all stereotypes, such as women cleaning or men doing home-improvement jobs.

UNITED STATES

Man mows veterans’ lawns

An Alabama man said that he has completed his quest to mow lawns for veterans in all 50 states. Rodney Smith Jr on Friday said on Twitter that he was headed home from Hawaii after cutting grass in Oahu. He got to his last state with help from Delta Air Lines. He said that he would continue providing free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans in Alabama. Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. That morphed into a mission to cut grass for service veterans in every US state. Smith this spring drove across the country posting photographs of himself with veterans as he cut their lawns. Individual and corporate donations helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.