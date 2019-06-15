Agencies

MEXICO

First ‘Kahlo audio’ found

The National Sound Library said it has discovered what could be the first known audio recording of Frida Kahlo’s voice. Secretary of Culture Alejandra Frausto said it is possible researchers have found Kahlo’s voice and it is likely the only such recording that exists. The audio clip from 1955 consists of a woman describing Kahlo’s former husband and painting partner Diego Rivera. The clip came from the pilot of the 1950s Mexican radio program The Bachelor. National Sound Library director Pavel Granados on Wednesday said that Kahlo’s voice has been the most sought after piece within the library’s archive that contains 600,000 files. He said researchers would try to confirm that the voice belongs to Kahlo by going through 1,300 more tapes from The Bachelor.

UNITED STATES

Sarah Sanders leaving

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, whose tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular press briefings and questions about the administration’s credibility, as well as her own, is to leave her post at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday. Sanders is one of Trump’s closest and most trusted White House aides, and one of the few remaining on staff who worked on his campaign. “After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump tweeted just before she accompanied him to a White House event on prison reform. Trump suggested her as a future candidate for Arkansas governor, saying: “She would be fantastic.” Sanders has not held a formal briefing since March 11. Reporters often catch her on the White House driveway after she is interviewed by Fox News Channel and other TV news outlets.

UNITED STATES

Cartoon features gay couple

Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series My Little Pony has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time. Writer-producer Michael Vogel on Thursday told People the timing of the episode, “The Last Crusade,” is a happy coincidence. The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo. The episode has already aired in Europe and is to be broadcast in the US today. Last month, the animated children’s series Arthur on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur’s teacher, Mr Ratburn. Co-showrunner Nicole Dubuc told Buzzfeed News the core of My Little Pony is to embrace what truly defines a family — love.

UNITED STATES

Concert canceled for birds

A concert series on a popular New Jersey beach has been canceled this summer to protect dozens of shorebirds nesting there, Sandy Hook Foundation announced on Thursday. Piping plovers usually only visit Sandy Hook, but this year, unusually, they have decided to build more than 20 nests, it said. National Park Service officials said noise disturbs the plovers, which are federally protected shorebirds. Sandy Hook is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which encompasses parts of New York City and New Jersey. Gateway superintendent Jen Nersesian said they want “these special birds to thrive.” She said alternate locations for the concerts were scouted, but a suitable spot was not found. Sandy Hook has supported nearly half of New Jersey’s plover pairs the past decade.