ECUADOR

Same-sex marriage backed

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday authorized same-sex marriage in a landmark case seeking to expand LGBT rights, by a 5-4 vote. Plaintiff Efrain Soria said that he would immediately begin planning a wedding with his partner, Xavier Benalcazar, with whom he has been in a civil union since 2012. Same-sex unions have been legal for a decade, but civil partners enjoy fewer rights than married couples when it comes to inheritance and estate laws. The Constitutional Court instructed Congress to pass legislation ensuring equal treatment for all under the nation’s marriage law. The ruling is “a joy for our entire community and Ecuador,” said Soria, who is president of the Ecuadorian Equality Foundation, an LGBT rights group.

UNITED KINGDOM

Assange extradition signed

Home Secretary Sajid Javid yesterday said he had certified the US’ request to extradite WikiLeaks front man Julian Assange on espionage grounds on Wednesday, a procedural move that opens the way for a court battle. The US Department of Justice on Tuesday said that it had submitted a formal extradition request. Washington has accused Assange of contravening the US Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010. The final decision on whether Assange, 47, can be extradited rests with the courts. The next hearing in the case is set for today. The Australian is now serving a 50-week sentence in top-security Belmarsh prison for skipping bail when he entered the Ecuadoran embassy in London in 2012. “I want to see justice done at all times and we’ve got a legitimate extradition request, so I’ve signed it, but the ... decision is now with the courts,” Javid said.

ARGENTINA

Former official sentenced

A court on Wednesday sentenced former public works secretary Jose Lopez to six years in prison after he was caught by police in 2016 trying to toss 160 suitcases and duffel bags stuffed with US$9 million in US dollars and euros as well as luxury watches over the wall into the garden of a Buenos Aires Catholic convent. Lopez’s wife, Maria Diaz, was given a two-year suspended sentence for complicity, while 80-year-old nun, Sister Celia Ines Aparicio, who was also charged with complicity, was acquitted. The court also barred Lopez from ever holding public office again.

CANADA

Frozen toes find new home

The amputated toes of a British endurance athlete are to be given new life, as the centerpiece of a notorious Canadian cocktail. As Nick Griffiths lay in a hospital bed last year after suffering frostbite while competiting in the Yukon Arctic ultra-marathon, his mind drifted to an advertisement he had seen earlier in a hotel in the territory. “It said: ‘Had frostbite? We want your toes,’” Griffiths told the Guardian. “I thought it was a bit of a joke, really.” It was not: For more than 40 years, visitors have flocked to the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City to try the Sourtoe Cocktail. The beverage is a whiskey shot with a mummified human toe floating in the glass. Patrons must let the digit — or its blackened nail — touch their lips in order to qualify for a certificate and admittance to the Sourtoe Cocktail Club. “We couldn’t be happier to receive a new toe. They are very hard to come by these days,” the hotel said in a statement. Terry Lee, the hotel’s “toe expert,” will now preserve the digits in rock salt for at least six weeks before they are served in whiskey.