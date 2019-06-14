Manila to protest over sinking

AP, MANILA

Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana is to recommend Manila file a strongly worded diplomatic protest after a fishing boat was hit in the South China Sea by a suspected Chinese vessel that abandoned the 22 Philippine fishers as their boat sank.

Lorenzana strongly condemned the sinking of the F/B Gimver 1 on Sunday night due to the collision at Reed Bank (Lile Bank, 禮樂灘) off the western Philippine province of Palawan and the abandonment of its Philippine crew.

He also thanked the Vietnamese fishers who rescued the crew and brought them to safety.

Lorenzana has sought an investigation into the sinking and said that the rescued crew identified the vessel that hit them as Chinese.

Asked if he would recommend any action against China, the defense chief yesterday told reporters: “A strongly worded diplomatic protest is in order.”

The Philippine coast guard said it was checking whether those involved were Chinese fishers or from other neighboring nations, and if the collision was intentional.

There was no immediate comment from Chinese officials.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly action of the Chinese fishing vessel and its crew for abandoning the Filipino crew,” Lorenzana said. “This is not the expected action from a responsible and friendly people.”

The F/B Gimver 1 had been anchored “when it was hit by the Chinese fishing vessel,” he said, indicating that the Philippine fishing boat might have been rammed.

Regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Penetrante said that the nighttime incident at Reed Bank appeared “like a hit and run,” with the vessel immediately moving away after hitting the boat in contravention of international regulations that require ships to rescue people facing danger at sea.

The Philippines says that Reed Bank lies well within its exclusive economic zone, but it has suspended oil and gas exploration in the area due to past Chinese protests.

Taiwan also claims sovereignty over the bank.

In past years, Chinese ships have blocked or intimidated Philippine military and civilian vessels at Reed Bank and nearby Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙), where Philippine marines keep watch on board a long-marooned Philippine navy ship while being constantly watched by Chinese coast guard ships in a years-long standoff.

After Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sought better ties with Beijing, China’s coast guard and military have allowed Philippine resupply missions to marines at Second Thomas Shoal.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that Duterte backs Lorenzana’s actions on the boat sinking and added that the abandonment of the fishers was “uncivilized as it is outrageous.”

Panelo called on Chinese authorities to investigate the collision and impose sanctions on the Chinese crew.