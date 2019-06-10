Agencies

NICARAGUA

Amnesty bill approved

Lawmakers allied to President Daniel Ortega on Saturday approved an amnesty bill for crimes related to last year’s anti-government protests, despite criticism from the opposition. Critics say it would forgive abuses committed by police and pro-government civilian militias during a deadly crackdown on demonstrators who were demanding that Ortega leave office. The ruling Sandinista bloc said the law seeks “reconciliation” and a “stable and lasting peace.” Ortega’s allies consider the student-led protests a “failed coup d’etat.” Azahalea Solis of the Civic Alliance opposition group told reporters that the amnesty “attempts to disguise impunity for those who ordered, directed or participated in murders of citizens.”

INDIA

Reward offered in plane hunt

Authorities on Saturday offered a cash reward to boost a desperate hunt for a military transport plane missing for nearly a week and feared to have crashed in a remote northeastern state. The air force and the Arunachal Pradesh state government announced the 550,000 rupee (US$8,000) reward to get village leaders to organize search parties for the AN-32 that disappeared from radars on Monday last week carrying 13 people. The Soviet-built air force plane went missing near the border with China and air searches, satellite surveys and efforts to pick up signals from the plane have all failed. In addition to using Indian Space Research Organization satellites and other high-tech means, ground teams have been scouring the Mechuka jungle region for the plane. The air force said it would give 500,000 rupees and the state government offered 50,000 rupees for “credible information” leading to the discovery of the plane.

KAZAKHSTAN

Presidential election begins

People went to the polls yesterday to elect their first new leader in 30 years following the departure of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev with his handpicked successor set for victory. Career diplomat and interim president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 66, is running for the country’s ruling party with backing from Nazarbayev, who stepped down from the presidency in March. The 78-year-old’s departure shocked voters, who had lived under his rule since Soviet times, but he is still expected to call the shots in the oil-rich Central Asian state of 18 million people. Tokayev has six rivals in the polls, including one low-key opposition figure, but none are widely known in the Muslim-majority nation. Tokayev, by contrast, has won endorsements from pop stars and film actors, and appears to have the weight of the state machine behind him.

RUSSIA

Journalist given house arrest

Investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was placed under two months’ house arrest in Moscow on Saturday while he is investigated for drug peddling, as a court rejected a request from investigators to hold him in custody. Golunov, 36, was on his way to a meeting with a source on Thursday when he was detained in central Moscow and illegal drugs were found in his rucksack, according to police and his employer, Latvia-based online news portal Meduza. A lawyer for Golunov, who is known for investigating alleged corruption among Moscow city officials, said he believed police had planted the drugs on his client to frame him and that Golunov had been beaten. Golunov denies the charges.