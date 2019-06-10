Israel has ‘right’ to West Bank land, US envoy says

AFP, JERUSALEM

US ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that Israel has the right to annex at least “some” of the West Bank, in comments likely to deepen Palestinian opposition to a US peace plan.

The Palestinians have rejected the plan before it has even been unveiled, citing moves by US President Donald Trump that they say show his administration is irredeemably biased.

In the interview published by the New York Times on Saturday, Friedman said that some degree of annexation of the West Bank would be legitimate.

“Under certain circumstances, I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank,” he said.

The establishment of a Palestinian state in territories, including the West Bank, that Israel occupied in the Six-Day War of 1967 has been the focus of all past Middle East peace plans.

No firm date has yet been set for the unveiling of the Trump administration’s plan, although a conference is to be held in Bahrain this month on its economic aspects.

The public comments made by administration officials so far suggest that the plan will lean heavily on substantial financial support for the Palestinian economy, much of it funded by the Gulf Arab states, in return for concessions on territory and statehood.

“The absolute last thing the world needs is a failed Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan,” Friedman said in the New York Times interview.

“Maybe they won’t take it, maybe it doesn’t meet their minimums. We’re relying upon the fact that the right plan, for the right time, will get the right reaction over time,” he said.

Friedman said that the Trump plan was aimed at improving the quality of life for Palestinians, but would fall well short of a “permanent resolution to the conflict.”

He said he did not believe the plan would trigger Palestinian violence.

However, he said that the US would coordinate closely with Arab ally Jordan, which could face unrest among its large Palestinian population over a plan perceived as overly favorable to Israel.