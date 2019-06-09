Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Lesbian couple attacked

Police said they had arrested four teenagers on Friday after a gang of males beat up a lesbian couple who refused to kiss for them on a London night bus. Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend, Chris, were left covered in blood after the attack. “They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions,” she wrote on Facebook. “The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up,” she wrote. Both were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

UNITED STATES

Pentagon warns Turkey

The Pentagon on Friday told Turkey that it is cutting off Ankara’s purchase of F-35 jets if it goes ahead with plans to buy a Russian anti-aircraft missile defense system, ratcheting up what has been a lengthy, heated dispute between the two NATO allies. In a sharp two-page letter, Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said the training of Turkish pilots would end on July 31 and Turkey would not be allowed to take final possession of the four F-35 aircraft it bought. Shanahan also said that Ankara’s purchase of the Russian system could hamper Washington’s relations with Turkey.

FRANCE

Lifeboat capsizes in Atlantic

A boat carrying maritime rescuers who set off to help a fishing boat in trouble in wind-whipped waters off the country’s western coast overturned on Friday, killing three people, authorities have said. The prefect of the Vendee region said that the four other people in the rescue boat were safe, but that the fishing boat had yet to be found. The Atlantic maritime prefecture later said rescue workers were searching for one fisherman in an area close to Les Sables d’Olonne off the Atlantic coast after a lifeboat was found empty and washed up on rocks. Wind gusts have been measured at up to 120kph, and the National Society of Sea Rescue said.

ZIMBABWE

New currency planned

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday promised to introduce a new national currency, 10 years after hyperinflation rendered the Zimbabwean dollar worthless. The country has since used US dollars, the South African rand and, in the past few years, two local quasi-currencies that have fallen sharply in value. “A country cannot develop using other countries’ currencies, without its own currency,” Mnangagwa said. “As a country we should have our own currency. We have already started that journey,” he said. He said that the two local quasi-currencies, called bond notes and RTGS, were weakening rapidly. “You sleep today with the rate at US$1 to five ... and the next morning it’s a one to six, one to seven, one to eight and so forth,” he said.

PAKISTAN

Blast kills four soldiers

Four soldiers were killed and another four were wounded by a roadside bomb blast in a tribal area on Friday, in the latest attack in the past few weeks in the restive North Waziristan region, officials said. Security officials said the device was planted on a road in Khar Qamar, an area where security forces had recently conducted a search operation following a previous roadside bomb attack. The Pakistani Taliban, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.