Norway mediation effort in Venezuela’s crisis slows

AP, CARACAS

Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido on Friday said that the opposition’s demand for presidential elections is not negotiable, slowing mediation efforts by Norway aimed at resolving Venezuela’s political crisis.

“A new meeting isn’t planned at the moment, we can get what we’ve proposed on the agenda” Guaido said at an event in the central city of Valencia, dismissing earlier comments from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that a third round of exploratory talks with representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would take place next week.

“Nobody who is straight in the head would sit across from a dictator thinking he is negotiating in good faith,” he added.

Guaido’s biting comments, coming as mediators from Norway were in Caracas trying to prevent the talks from derailing, highlight the huge obstacles to negotiating a peaceful solution to the crisis in Venezuela, which has endured economic and political turmoil for years.

Guaido in January revived a flagging opposition movement by declaring himself interim president, quickly drawing recognition from the US and more than 50 nations that say Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate.

However, Maduro, backed by the military as well as Cuba and Russia, has held on to power in the face of US oil sanctions that are adding to misery in a nation hit hard by hyperinflation and widespread fuel, food and power shortages.

Norway has hosted two rounds of exploratory talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in an attempt to break the ongoing stalemate.

The opposition, mindful of the collapse of past dialogue attempts that only served to strengthen the government’s hand, has insisted the starting point for negotiations be a willingness by Maduro to hold presidential elections within a reasonable time frame.

Maduro has balked at that call, blaming the opposition for boycotting last year’s presidential ballot and insisting instead on elections to revamp the opposition-controlled legislature.

“As long as both sides are hurting and don’t see a way out, there’s a possibility negotiations can succeed,” said James Dobbins, a senior fellow at the Rand Corporation who served as special US envoy to several crisis hotspots including Haiti and Afghanistan.

“It’s really the only hope left,” he said.

The setback in Norway’s mediation effort came amid a frenzy of regional diplomacy tied to the Venezuelan crisis.

On Friday, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez traveled to Toronto for talks with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, hours after he met Venezuelan socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello in Cuba.

“Cuba has a different position and that’s one reason why it’s important for us to talk to Cuba” about a solution to the Venezuelan crisis, Freeland said after meeting Rodriguez.

She said that “free and fair elections” is the way forward for Venezuela.

Also on Friday, US Senator Marco Rubio sent a letter to US Attorney General William Barr, urging him to set up a unit to investigate and prosecute alleged crimes by Maduro and his associates.

In another development, the Trump administration said it would recognize the validity of Venezuelan passports for five years beyond their printed expiration dates.

The US Department of State announced that the passports would be considered valid for visa applications and entry into the US in recognition of a decision by the National Assembly.