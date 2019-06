Man arrested for plotting attack on Times Square

AP, NEW YORK

A New York City college student accused of plotting a terrorist attack on Times Square spent months trying to stockpile guns and grenades, heaped praise on the Islamic State group and Osama bin Laden, and feared being known as the “Looney Tunes Terrorist” if his glasses fell off and he could not shoot straight, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

Ashiqul Alam was arrested on Thursday after arranging through an undercover agent to buy a pair of semiautomatic pistols with obliterated serial numbers, prosecutors said.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said that development was “a clear indicator of [Alam’s] intent to move his plot forward.”

Despite the grave allegations, the 22-year-old Alam was charged only with offenses related to the gun transaction.

Alam, wearing blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, did not enter a plea at an initial appearance in federal court in Brooklyn.

Defense attorney James Darrow argued that his client should be released on a US$200,000 bond, as his client has a solid background and the charges he is facing so far do not include terrorism.

However, a federal magistrate ordered Alam held without bail after prosecutors argued that he was a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Court documents describe months of plotting for an attack Alam told an undercover agent would make them “legends.”

Alam spoke of plotting to kill civilians and law enforcement officers in Times Square and targeting a senior government official in Washington, according to the documents.

He talked about wanting to “shoot down” gays, referring to them with a slur; using a “rocket launcher, like a huge one,” to cause havoc at the World Trade Center; and obtaining an enhanced driver’s license so he could walk onto a military base and “blow it up,” the documents said.

Alam in August last year started speaking with the undercover agent about his plans and went with him on reconnaissance trips to Times Square and to a shooting range in Pennsylvania, the documents said.

Alam “repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing firearms and explosives for a terrorist attack in the New York City area” during conversations with the agent and spoke glowingly about past attacks on the city, the court documents said.

Alam used his cellphone to take video of Times Square and “explained to the undercover that he was looking for potential targets,” the documents said.

Alam also allegedly discussed buying a silencer, ammunition and hand grenades, which he said could each “take out at least eight people.”

In April, Alam told the undercover agent that he was planning to get laser eye surgery so he would not have to wear glasses during the planned attack, the documents said.

“Let’s say we are in an attack, right, say that my glasses fall off. What if I accidentally shoot you? You know what I mean?” Alam said in a recorded conversation, according to the documents. “Imagine what the news channel would call me, the Looney Tunes Terrorist or the Blind Terrorist.”