May to step down as leader of Tories

AFP, LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May was yesterday to step down as leader of the Conservative Party, formally triggering the race for a successor who will try where she failed to deliver Brexit.

May is to remain prime minister until a new leader is chosen, likely late next month, but has relinquished control over the direction of Britain’s departure from the EU.

Brexit is still scheduled for Oct. 31, but while her rivals thrash it out, the project remains stuck, with the only divorce plan agreed with Brussels stuck in parliament.

May took office after the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU and has spent the past three years working on the plan, delaying Brexit twice to try to get it through.

However, she finally acknowledged defeat in a tearful resignation speech last month, the culmination of months of political turmoil that has slowly sapped all of her authority.

Eleven Conservative lawmakers are vying to replace her, including former British secretary of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs Boris Johnson, but some are expected to drop out before Monday’s deadline for nominations.

The winner will have only a few months to decide whether to try to salvage May’s plan, delay Brexit again, or sever ties with Britain’s closest trading partner with no agreement at all.

They are under pressure from euroskeptic figurehead Nigel Farage, who has called for a “no deal” option and whose Brexit party topped European polls last month.

His party on Thursday made a strong showing in a by-election for the British parliament in the eastern city of Peterborough, but failed in its goal of winning its first parliamentary seat.

However, the pro-European Liberal Democrats, who want to reverse Brexit, also performed well in the European polls, highlighting how divided Britain remains over its future.

May was to formally relinquish her leadership in a private letter to her party, but no official events were planned to mark the day.

She put on a brave face this week when hosting US President Donald Trump for a state visit, before joining him and other world leaders to mark 75 years since D-day.

However, Trump used the trip to speak with Johnson and other candidates aiming to replace her, emphasizing where the political power in Britain now lies.

“She remains prime minister for a good few weeks yet,” May’s spokesman said, adding that any successor must meet Queen Elizabeth II and assure the monarch that they have the support of enough lawmakers to take over.

He said that May would focus on domestic issues, but “in relation to Brexit, the prime minister said it wouldn’t be for her to take this process forward.”

Trump has been highly critical of May’s Brexit strategy and, ahead of his visit to Britain, urged her successor to leave the bloc with no deal if necessary.

Nominations for the contest must be submitted on Monday and the 313 Conservative lawmakers — including May — are to hold the first of a series of secret ballots on Thursday next week.

With the worst performers eliminated each time, the goal is to have two candidates left by June 20. They would then be put to a ballot of an estimated 100,000 party members.

The contest should be completed by the week commencing July 22.