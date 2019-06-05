Agencies

AUSTRALIA

ANU students’ data hacked

Top-ranked Australian National University (ANU) yesterday said hackers late last year breached its cyberdefenses to obtain sensitive data, including students’ bank account numbers and passport details going back 19 years. The breach was only discovered two weeks ago and was carried out by “a sophisticated operator,” ANU said, without elaborating. “National community agencies are recruiting directly out of ANU,” International Cyber Policy Centre head Fergus Hanson said. “To have information about particular people who are working in different departments ... that would be very useful.”

INDIA

Nipah virus resurfaces

The deadly brain-damaging Nipah virus has resurfaced in the southern state of Kerala a year after it killed 17 people, state officials said yesterday. A 23-year-old student tested positive for the virus, which is transmitted to humans through direct contact with infected bats, pigs or other people. Kerala Minister of Health K.K. Shailaja told reporters that four other people had Nipah-like symptoms and that another 80 people were being monitored, including some who were in close contact with the student. “There is no need for panic,” he told reporters.

INDIA

Climbers took risk knowingly

Eight climbers believed to be dead on a treacherous Himalayan mountain “knowingly risked” their lives by changing their plans without permission, an official said yesterday. Military helicopters searching for the four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on Monday spotted five bodies on the Nanda Devi Mountain. The group, led by experienced British climber Martin Moran, had last month been given permission to scale the eastern peak of the mountain, but Moran’s mountaineering company announced on Facebook on May 22 after the group reached a second base camp that they planned to attempt “an unclimbed peak” 6,477m high. “This mountain range is more difficult to scale than Mount Everest. They knowingly risked their lives,” an Uttarakhand State official said.

TURKMENISTAN

Bicycle world record broken

The nation on Monday broke the record for the longest parade of cyclists riding in single file, the Guinness World Records company said, in the latest bizarre record set by the central Asian country. A Guinness adjudicator judged that the single-file parade of 2,019 cyclists riding through the capital, Ashgabat, broke a record previously held by India, the TDH state information agency reported. The parade covered a distance of 3.3km, the report said. Guinness confirmed the new world record in an e-mail. The record was set in honor of World Bicycle Day on Monday.

LEBANON

Lone attacker kills four

A lone gunman killed four members of the security forces in the city of Tripoli overnight before blowing himself up, officials said yesterday. “The shooting spree resulted in the deaths of two members of the Lebanese army and two members of the internal security forces,” a security official said. The gunman, reportedly a militant recently released from prison, sowed panic in the streets late on Monday, as Muslims prepared for the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the feast marking the end of Ramadan. The attacker was eventually cornered in a residential building and killed himself by detonating an explosives vest that he was wearing.

TURKEY

No step back in missile deal