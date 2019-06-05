US carrier deployed over Iran remains outside Gulf

AP, ABOARD THE USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN

A US aircraft carrier ordered by the White House to rapidly deploy to the Mideast over a perceived threat from Iran remains outside of the Persian Gulf, so far avoiding any confrontation with Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces amid efforts to de-escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Officers aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Monday repeatedly told reporters that they could respond rapidly to any regional threat from their position, at the time about 320km off the eastern coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

However, after decades of US aircraft carriers sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which one-third of all oil traded at sea passes, the US Navy’s decision to keep the Lincoln away is striking.

“You don’t want to inadvertently escalate something,” US Navy Captain Putnam Browne, the commanding officer of the Lincoln, said.

The White House in May deployed the Lincoln and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf.

The US also plans to send 900 additional troops to the Middle East and extend the stay of another 600, as tens of thousands of others are also on the ground across the region.

The US itself has made a point to show its arsenal in the region.

On Sunday, the US Air Force announced that a B-52 conducted a training exercise with the Lincoln that included “simulated strike operations.”

That came as Monday marked the 30th anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic.

Thousands in Iran commemorate Khomeini’s death by visiting his golden shrine south of Tehran.

This year, Iranian military officials reportedly plan to guard it with HAWK surface-to-air missiles, the same kind the US delivered to the Islamic Republic in the Iran-Contra scandal.

Although officials declined to discuss it, keeping the Lincoln out of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf helps to de-escalate the situation.

Transits through the strait, which at its narrowest point is just 33km wide, often see the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s naval forces shadow US warships.

They have also run snap missile launches, fired machine guns and flown drones over US aircraft carriers.

To Iran, which shares the strait with Oman, they view the US naval presence akin to Iranian forces sailing into the Gulf of Mexico, but the US Navy stresses that the strait is an international waterway crucial to global shipping and energy supplies.