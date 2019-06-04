Trump says White House economic adviser leaving

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett would “shortly” leave his post, but did not provide a reason for the latest high-level departure from the administration.

“Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the US,” Trump said in a Twitter post on Sunday night as he flew to Europe for a series of state visits.

Hassett’s impending departure comes at a time of drama between the US and some of its main trade partners.

A trade dispute is brewing between the US and China, while Trump has vowed to impose punitive tariffs on all Mexican goods in an intensifying dispute over migration.

Hassett previously served as a fiscal policy academic at the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank before Trump nominated him to the White House role in 2017.

Hassett worked with Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner on a proposed immigration plan that the Republican president unveiled last month and had backed a US move to end waivers of sanctions for countries that buy Iranian oil.

Trump thanked Hassett for his work and called him a “true friend” in the Twitter post on Sunday. He did not give any indication on who he would name to replace Hassett.

Trump departed on Sunday night for a trip that takes him to Britain, where he is scheduled to meet with members of the royal family, before going to Ireland and then France to attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied D-Day invasion.