Solomon Islands to get more aid from Australia

AP, CANBERRA

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that his nation would boost spending on infrastructure in the Solomon Islands, but added that the increased aid commitment was not linked to the South Pacific nation’s diplomatic allegiance to Taiwan.

Morrison highlighted the importance that he places on Australia’s bilateral relationship with the impoverished near-neighbor by making the Solomon Islands the destination of his first international trip since he was re-elected on May 18.

Morrison announced after meeting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in the capital, Honiara, that Australia would provide A$250 million (US$173.65 million) in aid over the next decade for infrastructure spending.

The Solomons’ diplomatic recognition of Taiwan was an issue in the country’s April elections that brought Sogavare to power.

His predecessor, former Solomon Islands prime minister Rick Hou, had promised to consider switching recognition to China, the Solomons’ biggest export market, if he were re-elected.

The US government has urged Pacific nations not to bow to Chinese pressure by withdrawing recognition of Taiwan.

Australia would not advise the Solomon Islands government on whether they should maintain their country’s diplomatic alliance with Taiwan, Morrison said.

“It’s not our place to provide advice or guidance on those decisions,” Morrison told reporters.

After Indonesia, the Solomon Islands get the third-largest share of Australian aid money, followed by Papua New Guinea.

The two prime ministers said in a joint statement that the infrastructure aid would complement the A$2 billion announced in November as part of the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, which would provide grants and long-term loans for investments in telecommunications, energy, transport and water infrastructure.

Australia’s new emphasis on infrastructure investment comes as its island neighbors increasingly looking to China for aid through Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Morrison’s trip came as three Chinese warships arrived in Sydney Harbor on a four-day visit.

The warships came to Sydney on their way home from the Middle East, a reciprocal visit after Australian warships had traveled to China, Morrison said.

“It may have been a surprise to others, but it certainly wasn’t a surprise to the government,” Morrison said, trying to allay concerns. “We have known about that for some time.”

Morrison described it as a “reciprocal visit because Australian naval vessels have visited China,” adding: “They were returning after a counter drug trafficking operation in the Middle East.”

“Chinese naval visits to Australia have typically been a lone frigate, not a task group with an amphibious assault ship and 700 personnel,” tweeted Rory Medcalf, head of the National Security College at Australian National University. “Sydney is hardly a convenient stopover on their way home from the Gulf of Aden. What’s the story here?”

Additional reporting by AFP