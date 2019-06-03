Agencies

INDIA

Search for missing trekkers

Rescuers are searching for four people from Britain, two from the US, an Australian and an Indian who went missing while climbing Nanda Devi in the Himalayas after reports of a heavy avalanche. The eight failed to return to base camp following their attempt to reach a summit at 6,477m on the nation’s second-highest peak on a previously unclimbed route. Authorities on Saturday sent out a search team of up to 20 people on foot, but they were not expected to reach the group’s last known camp for three days. An air force helicopter was scheduled to make a reconnaissance flight yesterday.

JAPAN

Train accident hurts 14

Fourteen passengers were injured after a driverless five-car train in Yokohama went in the wrong direction and crashed into a buffer stop, police said yesterday. Media reported that some injuries — the first resulting from an accident involving an automated train in 30 years — appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening. The train hit the buffer stop at Shin-Sugita station after traveling the wrong way for about 20m, Akihiko Mikami, president of the train operator, said in a midnight Saturday news conference.

The station is a terminal of the self-driving Kanazawa Seaside Line in Yokohama The line has shut down the line and it was uncertain when services would be resumed, Mikami said.

RUSSIA

TNT plant blast injures 79

The Ministry of Health said 79 people were injured on Saturday in an explosion in a plant manufacturing TNT in Dzerzhinsk. An investigation is under way, but the cause of the blast has not been determined. The ministry said 38 employees at the plant and 41 residents sought treatment after the blast and 15 were hospitalized, one in serious condition. The blast broke windows in about 180 residential buildings near the plant, the state news agency Tass reported, citing city authorities.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bomb found on officer’s car

Police in Northern Ireland discovered a bomb under a police officer’s car in Belfast on Saturday that they said was probably planted by militant nationalists intent on killing one of their officers The suspicious object was detected in the east of the city on Saturday and declared a viable improvised explosive device following examination by munitions officers. “Our belief is that this attempted murder was carried out by violent dissident republicans. They don’t care who they attack, they don’t care who they kill. They are simply anti-peace and anti-democracy,” Sean Wright, head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, said in a statement.

FRENCH POLYNESIA

Cocaine haul found on boat

Police have seized 436kg of cocaine hidden on a yacht and arrested four men, the Papeete public prosecutor said on Saturday. Officers moved in on the boat at the Apataki atoll, in the Tuamotu Archipelago to the east of Tahiti, after spotting the vessel, which had sailed from Panama with four men of Italian and Peruvian nationalities onboard. An initial inspection of the boat on Wednesday found a compartment in the infrastructure containing 341 bricks and packages of cocaine weighing about 341kg, prosecutor Herve Leroy said. A further inspection after the boat was brought to Papeete found more drugs. The four men face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.