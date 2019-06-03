Israel strikes Syrian military positions after attack

AP, BEIRUT

Israel attacked Syrian military positions in the country’s south yesterday, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others, Syria’s state-run media reported.

Israel’s military confirmed that it targeted several Syrian military positions, including two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence posts, and an SA2 air defense unit.

It said it was responding to two rockets launched from Syria late on Saturday, which caused no casualties.

The Israeli army said that one rocket fell within Israeli-controlled territory, but did not explode.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said that the attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra, near the Golan Heights.

They also caused material damage, the news agency reported.

Soon after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes.

“We will not tolerate firing into our territory and will respond fiercely against any aggression against us,” Netanyahu said in a statement.