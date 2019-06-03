Three blasts hit Kabul, killing one

AFP, KABUL

One person was killed and 17 were wounded yesterday in three successive blasts in Kabul, Afghan officials said, capping a week of mayhem across the city.

The events started with the detonation of a sticky bomb, where insurgents or criminals slap magnetic bombs on the underside of vehicles.

The charge had been placed under a bus carrying officials headed to the Kabul Education University, Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

The bus explosion wounded 10 people, including a reporter, who appeared to have been livestreaming the aftermath of the first explosion when other explosions occurred about 20 minutes later, he said.

Two roadside bombs were detonated, wounding seven people, including five security personnel in the same residential area of western Kabul.

Several houses and shops around the blast sites were damaged and security forces blocked all roads leading to the site.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, said that at least four women were wounded in the bus bombing and had been taken to hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

According to a video circulating on social media, the journalist from the bus was hit in the leg in the second explosion.

Last year, nine journalists were killed in a secondary explosion after rushing to the scene of an initial blast.

Even though the Taliban and the US are to begin a new round of peace talks in Doha this month, violence across Afghanistan continues unabated, with civilians often bearing the brunt of the bloodshed.

In a separate attack late on Saturday in Ghazni Province, a Taliban suicide bomber detonated a stolen Humvee packed with explosives inside a police reserve unit compound, killing at least seven police personnel, said Nasr Ahmad Faqeri, head of Ghazni’s provincial council.

Eight other officers were wounded in the attack on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Ghazni city, Faqeri said.

On Friday, a suspected Taliban car bomber killed at least four Afghan civilians and lightly wounded four US troops in an attack on a US convoy in Kabul.

A day earlier, at least six people were killed and 16 more wounded in an Islamic State-claimed suicide blast outside a military academy in the capital.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had proposed a nationwide ceasefire early last month as the Islamic month of Ramadan began, but the Taliban rejected the offer.